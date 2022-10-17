This past Friday (October 14), Cash Money Records gave a warm welcome to their newest artist, Tampa Bay’s own Rublow, who made his debut with a single called “Blow Muzik,” aptly sampling Lil Wayne’s “Hustler Musik.”

The track arrived alongside a Legit Looks-directed music video, in which the rising rapper cruises through the streets of his hometown as he reflects on the “trials, triumphant, and testaments” of his truth over the Tevin Revels-produced track.

“‘Blow Muzik’ front-and-center faces the rising rapper’s soon-to-be-known flair, delivering diaristic lyricism that fans of rap from both the golden era of Hip Hop and of today will champion,” a press release explains.

“His essence brings a sense of familiarity in sound while holding a flame to feelings of what is new and next in music with a ferocious flow to match.”

Stream “Blow Muzik” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby I been hustlin’ all day with my toolie

Hidin, I can’t get with no bitch

Make that money my bride

F*ck you good, but can’t love you

‘Cuz I’m committed to this paper, I’m a hustler