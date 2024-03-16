Cardi B Claims Feeling Ganged Up On Inspired New Track "Enough (Miami)"

Cardi B has certainly kept herself busy as of late. Aside from unveiling her new single "Enough (Miami)" earlier this week, the hitmaker teamed up with SZA and Flo Milli for a remix of the latter's viral hit, "Never Lose Me." She's even been making some unexpected revelations online, such as what inspired her latest release.

During a recent Instagram Live, the hitmaker shared that "Enough (Miami)" initially went by a different title, "And Her Name is Cardi K." According to her, she made the song out of anger after feeling like everyone, including the Bardigang, had given up on her. She recalled feeling ganged up on, and deciding to issue a response.

"Enough (Miami)" Was Originally Called "And Her Name is Cardi K"

“The song was originally called ‘And Her Name is Cardi K.’ And the reason why I called this song ‘Cardi K’ … I said it in an interview, I was really angry. I felt like … b*tches was ganging up on me, I felt like I was very, like, underestimated. Even like my fanbase. I have a fanbase that’s big, but it’s very underestimated," she explained. “So ‘Cardi K,’ I don’t know if you know how people be like, ‘EBK,’ like ‘Everybody Killa.’ I just felt like everyone was on some ‘Cardi K’ sh*t, like ‘Y’all on some Cardi Killa sh*t? Then f*ck you h*es! Fuck you b*tches!"

“I got in the studio on some mad sh*t, but honest with you, I’m not on that space right now," Cardi B continued. "I don’t give a f*ck about nobody right now. But that’s her original name. Her original name is ‘Cardi K,’ but her stage name is ‘Enough/Miami.'” What do you think of Cardi B revealing what inspired her new song? Are you surprised? How do you like “Enough (Miami)" so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

