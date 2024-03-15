Cardi B's Fear Of Getting Canceled Prevents Her From Speaking Her Mind

It goes without saying that being a major star like Cardi B comes with a great deal of pressure. According to her, the fear of being criticized often holds her back from sharing how she feels. During a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the hitmaker opened up about being afraid to say much of anything about polarizing topics. The femcee claims that this is because she doesn't want to get "canceled." She explained that while critics frequently accuse her of being scared to release new music, the truth of the matter is that she's scared to do "everything."

“That’s why I just disappear for a long time because I feel like fame stripped me from myself. And now I’m like being back to myself,” she described. “There’s a lot of music critics that just be like, ‘Cardi is scared to drop an album. She’s scared to drop music.’ No, I’m scared to do everything. I’m scared to talk about politics, I’m scared to talk about my life, I’m scared to talk about anything.”

Read More: Cardi B Drops New Single To Lackluster Reviews

Cardi B Stops By Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Fortunately, however, Cardi hasn't let her fears stop her from sharing her music completely. Today, for example, she unveiled her highly-anticipated new single, "Enough (Miami)." She also teamed up with SZA to hop on a remix of Flo Milli's viral hit "Never Lose Me" which dropped today. This all appears to be a part of Cardi's return to her old self, which she teased in a heartfelt apology to fans last week.

"I want to apologize to my fans. To my fans, to myself, and to the people that love me for losing myself," she told viewers during a livestream. "This has been a really hard journey to be back myself again." What do you think of Cardi B admitting that she's afraid of getting canceled? Are you surprised, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B Says She's "Not A Feminist Anymore," Shares Controversial Take On Relationships

[Via]