Cardi B's Fear Of Getting Canceled Prevents Her From Speaking Her Mind

"I'm scared to talk about anything," Cardi B admits.

BYCaroline Fisher
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 11, 2023

It goes without saying that being a major star like Cardi B comes with a great deal of pressure. According to her, the fear of being criticized often holds her back from sharing how she feels. During a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the hitmaker opened up about being afraid to say much of anything about polarizing topics. The femcee claims that this is because she doesn't want to get "canceled." She explained that while critics frequently accuse her of being scared to release new music, the truth of the matter is that she's scared to do "everything."

“That’s why I just disappear for a long time because I feel like fame stripped me from myself. And now I’m like being back to myself,” she described. “There’s a lot of music critics that just be like, ‘Cardi is scared to drop an album. She’s scared to drop music.’ No, I’m scared to do everything. I’m scared to talk about politics, I’m scared to talk about my life, I’m scared to talk about anything.”

Read More: Cardi B Drops New Single To Lackluster Reviews

Cardi B Stops By Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Fortunately, however, Cardi hasn't let her fears stop her from sharing her music completely. Today, for example, she unveiled her highly-anticipated new single, "Enough (Miami)." She also teamed up with SZA to hop on a remix of Flo Milli's viral hit "Never Lose Me" which dropped today. This all appears to be a part of Cardi's return to her old self, which she teased in a heartfelt apology to fans last week.

"I want to apologize to my fans. To my fans, to myself, and to the people that love me for losing myself," she told viewers during a livestream. "This has been a really hard journey to be back myself again." What do you think of Cardi B admitting that she's afraid of getting canceled? Are you surprised, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B Says She's "Not A Feminist Anymore," Shares Controversial Take On Relationships

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Fendi : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024MusicCardi B Issues Heartfelt Apology To Fans For Losing Herself Amid Criticism
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Street SightingsMusicCardi B Says She's "Not A Feminist Anymore," Shares Controversial Take On Relationships
Cardi B Departs Courthouse In Santa Ana, CAMusicCardi B Reveals Anxiety Has Prevented Her From Releasing New Music
Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald &amp; Craig Kallman - ArrivalsMusicCardi B Reveals Why She Scrapped Her Remix Of Ice Spice's "Munch"