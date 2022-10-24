Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE album continues to remain in rotation, even long after its July release date, and while the hype may be beginning to die down for some fans, the fact that the 41-year-old just announced she’ll be headed back out on tour in the new year is sure to help boost streams on the disco-filled project.

The news was first shared during a Wearable Art Gallery in Santa Monica at the WACO Theatre, during which the vocalist stepped out alongside her husband, JAY-Z, and eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, wearing a gorgeous old Hollywood glam look that hugged her famous curves.

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

While the event itself wasn’t attended by much of the public, photos and videos quickly made it onto Twitter after women bid tens of thousands on tickets for the RENAISSANCE Tour.

“I am one of the winners from the Wearable Art Gala last night,” one of them shared on her Instagram Story after word got out across social media. “I was in a bidding war with Ms. Vivica Fox (whom I adore) and another woman that joined the bidding. The bidding got so heated (in a fun way) and went a little higher than 50K.”

She said that they would have kept going, “but we had to be stopped. So Star Jones and Ms. Tina [Knowles] interjected at that point. They asked Beyoncé would she consider donating three packages at 50K and she said yes, so all three of us won.”

“The bidding was for charity and the proceeds will go to Waco Theatre Center which benefits Richard Lawson’s and Ms. Tina’s ‘Angels and Warriors.’ They are doing great things for these children and their communities. Y’all know me and my bestie will be going to the show (wherever it is), we were happy to contribute to that.”

Obviously, not all tickets available will cost as much as those purchased at the Wearable Art Gala, but until final costs are revealed, Twitter has been having a field day sharing memes about scraping their pennies together in hopes of seeing Queen B live.

Check out reactions below, and let us know how much you’d be willing to spend to watch a Beyoncé concert down in the comments.

Me after selling a kidney to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour 😹 pic.twitter.com/Wn2ExWjsTf — dani (@kordeilogy) October 23, 2022

The first two tickets for Beyoncé’s upcoming RENAISSANCE tour were sold for $150k.

This is about to be a blood bath. This game has been moved to a new level 😭 pic.twitter.com/SRJ9Qu4bwe — Hermaden (@IChoseViolences) October 23, 2022

Me at the Renaissance Tour next year after selling a kidney for front row tickets pic.twitter.com/b5ddXdo4mw — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) October 24, 2022

The Renaissance Tour is the first tour in history to gross 150K before any shows or any OFFICIAL tickets have been sold! Congratulations Beyoncé! pic.twitter.com/PwCSl1vIcz — 𝒋𝒂𝒛🎃✮ (@freakumchanel) October 23, 2022

The very first Renaissance World Tour ticket holders 🪩 pic.twitter.com/DwA2X3dCF3 — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) October 23, 2022

Me at the Renaissance Tour when Beyoncé say “sing it y’all!!!” but I know I can’t hit that note pic.twitter.com/cTCaiLJXuq — Meech de Lioncourt 🦇 (@MediumSizeMeech) October 23, 2022

Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE world tour coming in summer 2023…. I can’t contain my excitement pic.twitter.com/N0su8iWtf3 — Hermaden (@IChoseViolences) October 23, 2022

RENAISSANCE World Tour

Shows: 0

Attendance: 0

Gross: $150,000.00 pic.twitter.com/tm0KfedtT6 — drake (@beygency) October 23, 2022

I just know them damn tickets to #Beyoncé renaissance tour gon be expensive sick to my stomach already. pic.twitter.com/HlV3iIj37h — Kotaᴹ♕ᴶ (@GapToothKota) October 23, 2022