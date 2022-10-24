Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” World Tour Ticket Prices
The mother of three shared the big news about her upcoming tour during a wearable art gala where tickets were auctioned off at hefty prices.
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE album continues to remain in rotation, even long after its July release date, and while the hype may be beginning to die down for some fans, the fact that the 41-year-old just announced she’ll be headed back out on tour in the new year is sure to help boost streams on the disco-filled project.
The news was first shared during a Wearable Art Gallery in Santa Monica at the WACO Theatre, during which the vocalist stepped out alongside her husband, JAY-Z, and eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, wearing a gorgeous old Hollywood glam look that hugged her famous curves.
While the event itself wasn’t attended by much of the public, photos and videos quickly made it onto Twitter after women bid tens of thousands on tickets for the RENAISSANCE Tour.
“I am one of the winners from the Wearable Art Gala last night,” one of them shared on her Instagram Story after word got out across social media. “I was in a bidding war with Ms. Vivica Fox (whom I adore) and another woman that joined the bidding. The bidding got so heated (in a fun way) and went a little higher than 50K.”
She said that they would have kept going, “but we had to be stopped. So Star Jones and Ms. Tina [Knowles] interjected at that point. They asked Beyoncé would she consider donating three packages at 50K and she said yes, so all three of us won.”
“The bidding was for charity and the proceeds will go to Waco Theatre Center which benefits Richard Lawson’s and Ms. Tina’s ‘Angels and Warriors.’ They are doing great things for these children and their communities. Y’all know me and my bestie will be going to the show (wherever it is), we were happy to contribute to that.”
Obviously, not all tickets available will cost as much as those purchased at the Wearable Art Gala, but until final costs are revealed, Twitter has been having a field day sharing memes about scraping their pennies together in hopes of seeing Queen B live.
Check out reactions below, and let us know how much you’d be willing to spend to watch a Beyoncé concert down in the comments.