Offset Shares Adorable Video With Kulture To His Instagram Story

Cardi B and Offset are one of the definitive couples in modern rap music. Just like any celebrity couple, fans love to pour over the details of their lives and relationships. That includes their children 5-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Cephus. So fans were delighted to see a video of Kulture and her dad together on his Instagram story. In the video, the two are lying in bed together laughing and joking with each other in adorable fashion.

Fans in the comments couldn't help but find the clip adorable. The biggest thing fans pointed out is just how much Kulture is starting to look like Cardi B's sister Hennessey. "MANNN SHE'S Hennessey TWIN," and "Just precious 🥰 but they def made Hennessy’s babies lol" two comments on the post read. Others laughed at Cardi, who can be heard in the background of the video repeatedly asking for a charger. "Did Cardi get a charger?" and "Lmaoo please get Cardi a charger" two more of the top comments read. Check out the entire clip and the fan responses below.

Offset And Kulture Are Adorable In New Video

Last week Offset released his new album Set It Off and it's been increasingly good news for him since then. After an initial sales projection of 65k which may or may not have been good enough for a top 10 debut, he got a big boost with his next sales projection. Now Set It Off is due for around 85k sales in its first week. That should be good enough for a top 5 debut on the Billboard 200.

The new sales total propels Offset to the same sales range as new albums from Young Thug and Gunna earlier this year. While he's short of some of the biggest sales totals of the year that's still an impressive total. It's more than double what his fellow former Migos member Quavo sold in his first week earlier this year. What do you think of the new video Offset shared of him and Kulture together? Let us know in the comment section below.

