Tiffany Haddish Weighs In On Common Wanting To Marry Jennifer Hudson

Tiffany Haddish isn't fazed by the relationship.

Tiffany Haddish says she's rooting for Common and Jennifer Hudson to get married after the iconic rapper confirmed his future plans with Hudson during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. After suggesting he'd marry her, Common also discussed a key difference between his current and past relationships. Haddish and Common dated between 2020 and 2021.

“If I’m gonna get married, it’s to her. Simple as that,” Common said of the future of their relationship. He added: “This is definitely — with all due respect to all the women I’ve dated ’cause it’s all love — but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship.” He also spoke about how they’ve bonded over both being from Chicago. “Having a lady from Chicago, that has allowed me to home and just be home. I hadn’t done that in a while where I was just going home and being around my loved ones and having no work to do,” he said. “That helped me with this album [The Auditorium Vol. 1 with Pete Rock] because going to your roots, you gotta always recharge and plug in to them roots. I feel like that’s what I wanted to give to Chicago again. When you’re with somebody who’s from where you from, it’s a different kind of connection.”

Tiffany Haddish & Common Pose Together At The Apollo Theater

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Tiffany Haddish and Common at The Apollo Theater on October 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

When the video popped up on Instagram, Haddish took to the comments section to share her take. In response to one user who wrote: “Well there he said it he wants to marry her he ain’t neva said that about no woman b4,” Haddish replied: “EXACTLY! I hope they actually get married.” Check out her full response below.

Tiffany Haddish Speaks On Common & Jennifer Hudson

Common and Hudson first made their relationship public knowledge during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tiffany Haddish as well as Common and Jennifer Hudson on HotNewHipHop.