Jennifer Hudson & Common Enjoy Usher Concert, Jacquees' Girlfriend Stuns R&B Icon

Jennifer Hudson recently put her rumored romance on full display, stepping out with Common to enjoy an Usher concert over the weekend. As expected, Usher plucked Hudson from the crowd, enchanting her with his dance moves. She's far from the first celebrity gal the R&B icon has serenaded in recent months, even earning himself the nickname "Mr. Steal Your Girl."

He refutes the title, however, telling The Breakfast Club in September that men shouldn't hold back from bringing their ladies to his shows. "I’m the guy who tells you, ‘don’t leave your girl around me.’ So you should come with your girl,” he explained. Obviously, Common took notes. He appeared to be in good spirits too, however, laughing as Hudson and Usher had their moment. While Usher certainly managed to sweep Hudson off of her feet, it looks like she had the same effect on him. He grew wide-eyed when he caught a glimpse of her figure, seeming taken aback by her beauty.

Usher Serenades Jennifer Hudson

He didn't hold back when sharing his appreciation for Hudson with the crowd, in typical Usher fashion. The hitmaker also recently went viral for his reaction to Jacquees' girlfriend. He was audibly struck by her when he spotted her in the crowd, shouting, "Oooh!"

Jacquees looked stunned and slightly confused by Usher's response to his partner, simply smiling as the performer held his chest in shock. Fans are finding both of their reactions hilarious, calling Usher a "menace" in the comments section. The "OMG" artist did give Jacquees a shout-out at one point in the show, perhaps making up for his less-than-discreet response to his girlfriend.

Usher Reacts To Jacquees' Girlfriend

What do you think of Usher serenading Jennifer Hudson at his recent show? How about his reaction to Jacquees' girlfriend? Did he cross the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

