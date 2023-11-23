Usher And Janelle Monae Link Up For Sultry Performance At Las Vegas Show

Since Usher started his Las Vegas residency earlier this year it's been a magnet for fellow celebs. Most notably was Keke Palmer whose attire at the show sparked an online drama when her boyfriend commented on how appropriate it was. Eventually, that drama reached a much darker place when Palmer had to file a restraining order against Jackson while she seeks sole custody of their child.

Since Usher was announced as the headlining act at next year's Super Bowl though, he's been an even hotter commodity. Ahead of his residency coming to an end next month, dozens of high-profile names have popped up at shows. Summer Walker, Quvao, Kenya Moore, Yung Miami, Doja Cat, and many more have reportedly stopped by to see him sing. Now Janelle Monae is the newest to join the list turning up for a recent show that spawned some viral videos. Monae got the queen treatment at the show with Usher serenading her and the pair sharing a dance during one particular song. Check out the videos of their performance together below.

Usher And Janelle Monae In Vegas

In the comments, fans react to their sultry on-stage interactions. "His wife or girlfriend a good sport cause babeeee," one of the top comments reads. Others pointed out how little Usher seems to care about any public drama that he ends up involved in. "Usher just singing his heart away while people running his name through the mud. I need to be this level of unbothered," another top comment reads.

Coinciding with his Super Bowl performance next year, the R&B superstar will also be releasing a new album. Earlier this year he dropped one of his biggest hits in years "Good Good." The song saw him teaming up with 21 Savage and Summer Walker and it eventually peaked inside the top 30 on the Hot 100. What do you think of Usher singing to Janelle Monae during a recent show at his Las Vegas residency? Let us know in the comment section below.

