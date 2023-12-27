Usher And H.E.R. Share New Music Video For "Risk It All"

Earlier this month, two R&B superstars Usher and H.E.R. teamed up for a sensual new song. The track is called "Risk It All" and it comes from the soundtrack to the recently released reimagined version of The Color Purple. The soundtrack also includes tracks from stars like Alicia Keys, Jorja Smith, Mary J Blige, Halle Bailey, Coco Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Thought, Shenseea, and many more. "Risk It All" performed well on streaming and has racked up more than 600k streams in the three weeks since it dropped.

Now, the song is getting its own sleek Dave Meyers directed music video. The visual itself is already racking up tens of thousands of views in just its first few hours and it's easy to see why. The intimate visuals feature the mostly-nude artists showing off their sensual choreography D'Angelo-style. It's a dark and undeniably erotic video that matches the vibe of the song perfectly. Check out the full music video for "Risk It All" below.

Usher And H.E.R.'s Newest Video

Usher has had a pretty substantial 2023. His Las Vegas residency was well received by everyone in attendance. That included the numerous celebs who made headline news for showing up. It was also the inciting point for one of the biggest public scandals of the year. The drama between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson began at one of Usher's shows. The R&B legend himself was pretty comedic in his observation of how the events unfolded.

Usher also got tapped to perform at next year's Super Bowl halftime show. He will take to the stage in Las Vegas in February of next year for the final game of the NFL season. He is also planning on releasing his brand new album on the same day. The album's lead single "Good Good" features 21 Savage and Summer Walker. The song has performed very well since it dropped earlier this year racking up 27 million streams and still ranking on this weeks Hot 100. What do you think of the sensual new music video from Usher and H.E.R.? Let us know in the comment section below.

