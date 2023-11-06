Wale Becomes The Newest Artists To Link Up With Usher In Las Vegas

Usher's Las Vegas residency has been a must-see event for hundreds of thousands of fans and plenty of fellow celebs as well. His time performing in the city resulted in him being given both a key to the city and his own holiday. It also lines up perfectly with his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show later this year which will take place in Las Vegas. Since that announcement, it feels like every show he performs has at least one major name in attendance.

Dwyane Wade, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Jordan, Summer Walker, Doja Cat, Dr. Dre, and Nas are just a few of the big names to pop up during recent Usher shows. Now, Wale is joining the bunch. The rapper surprised Usher backstage after a recent show and the collaborators seemed pretty happy to see each other. They also stopped for a quick photo shoot the results of which have also made their way online. In the comments, fans can't help but marvel as Usher's ultimate chill no matter the circumstances. "Usher is constantly and consistently cool, calm and collected," one of the top comments on the post reads. Check out the full interaction below.

Wale Catches Usher By Surprise In Vegas

During a recent Billboard interview, Usher teased tons of details about his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. He surprised fans by claiming he's been waiting for 30 years for the opportunity to take the stage. He also teased a potential guest joining him on-stage by talking about the many collaborators he's worked with in the process.

Speaking of collaborators, Usher and Wale teamed up on the track "The Matrimony" back in 2015. The song ultimately ended up on Wale's 2015 project The Album About Nothing. The album also included features from fellow legends like SZA, J. Cole, and Jeremih. What do you think of Wale surprising Usher backstage at one of his Las Vegas residency shows? Let us know in the comment section below.

