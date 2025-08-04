Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee recently posed for a picture together with a child and a stroller, leading to confusion over their relationship on social media. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Lee shared the picture with the caption: "Cats out the bag [heart emoji]."

The comments section is littered with fans at a loss for how to interpret the post. "Cats still in the bag because we don’t know ish," the top response reads. Another adds: "What is the cat because I just see you and tiff with someone baby." "Someone go get the cat, I got questions," one more user writes.

As of Monday afternoon, neither Haddish nor Lee have clarified the status of their relationship or their intent with the Instagram post.

Tiffany Haddish Relationship History

Tiffany Haddish has made headlines for his dating life several times over the years. Between 2020 and 2021, she dated the legendary rapper Common, but went through what she labeled a “weird” breakup on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast in 2024. “It’s like, you remember when you was a kid and you’d be on a play date, and y’all like playing, having a good time, and then all of a sudden, y’all like sliding down the slide, and then you turn around and go, ‘Where did they go? Where did they — where’d they go?’ And you see them waving at you and they mama carrying them. And they’re like, ‘Byeee.’ That’s what it was like," she said at the time.