Tiffany Haddish & Jason Lee Confuse Fans With Strange Family Photo

BY Cole Blake
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Jason Lee, Founder, Hollywood Unlocked and Tiffany Haddish attend the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee still haven't explained the picture, which they captioned: "Cats out the bag."

Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee recently posed for a picture together with a child and a stroller, leading to confusion over their relationship on social media. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Lee shared the picture with the caption: "Cats out the bag [heart emoji]."

The comments section is littered with fans at a loss for how to interpret the post. "Cats still in the bag because we don’t know ish," the top response reads. Another adds: "What is the cat because I just see you and tiff with someone baby." "Someone go get the cat, I got questions," one more user writes.

As of Monday afternoon, neither Haddish nor Lee have clarified the status of their relationship or their intent with the Instagram post.

Tiffany Haddish Relationship History

Tiffany Haddish has made headlines for his dating life several times over the years. Between 2020 and 2021, she dated the legendary rapper Common, but went through what she labeled a “weird” breakup on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast in 2024. “It’s like, you remember when you was a kid and you’d be on a play date, and y’all like playing, having a good time, and then all of a sudden, y’all like sliding down the slide, and then you turn around and go, ‘Where did they go? Where did they — where’d they go?’ And you see them waving at you and they mama carrying them. And they’re like, ‘Byeee.’ That’s what it was like," she said at the time.

More recently, she told Seth Meyers on his Late Night show that she's seeing several people. "I'm still dating multiple people, but new multiple people," she said on the show in May. "But one or two from the old roster transferred over to the new roster. There's a couple holdovers. I'm running a team here." As for Common, he and Jennifer Hudson confirmed that they were in a relationship back in January 2024.

