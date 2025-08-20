Tiffany Haddish & Jason Lee Finally Clarify That They Don't Have A Baby Together

BY Cole Blake 121 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hollywood Unlocked 3rd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: (L-R) Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee attend the Hollywood Unlocked 3rd Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Tiffany Haddish brought Jason Lee along to the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as she served as a guest host for the show.

Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee have finally addressed the viral picture they posted on social media together, earlier this month. The two posed with a child and a stroller, leading to confusion over the state of their relationship. "Cats out the bag [heart emoji]," they wrote in the caption of the post.

As Haddish delivered her opening monologue while guest hosting a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she revealed that Lee was in the audience. "The whole world has lost their minds over this beautiful baby," Lee said, before Haddish clarified, "We just took a picture with a baby and then that went crazy, so now we got a God-baby." Lee then joked about not realizing they agreed to be godparents, before adding: "This is the first time, both of us being former foster kids, that we're actually selecting to choose a baby that wasn't ours. That's why adoption is important."

Haddish concluded by joking: "Jason, the offer is still on the table if you want to make a real baby." Lee responded by confirming that he's "still gay."

When The Shade Room shared the clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Instagram, fans in the comments section were critical of the bit. "Absolutely no one thought that at all…" one user wrote. Another added: "Weird. Whose parents’ allow their child to be the pawn of a joke?"

Read More: Tiffany Haddish & Jason Lee Confuse Fans With Strange Family Photo

Tiffany Haddish Relationship History

As for who Tiffany Haddish is actually dating, she recently told Seth Meyers on his Late Night show that she's seeing several people. "I'm still dating multiple people, but new multiple people," she said on the show in May. "But one or two from the old roster transferred over to the new roster. There's a couple holdovers. I'm running a team here."

The comedian was previously in a highly-publicized relationship with Common, although the two ended things in 2021. Common is now in a relationship with Jennifer Hudson.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Calls Out Tenant For Being Late On Rent While Sitting Courtside For NBA Game

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Tiffany Haddish Jason Lee Baby Rumor Gossip News Gossip Tiffany Haddish & Jason Lee’s Viral Baby Rumor Debunked 5.2K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Pop Culture Tiffany Haddish & Jason Lee Confuse Fans With Strange Family Photo 11.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.2K
Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Imagess Relationships Tiffany Haddish Was "Very Disappointed" In Common's Remarks About Breakup 8.5K
Comments 0