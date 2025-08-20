Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee have finally addressed the viral picture they posted on social media together, earlier this month. The two posed with a child and a stroller, leading to confusion over the state of their relationship. "Cats out the bag [heart emoji]," they wrote in the caption of the post.

As Haddish delivered her opening monologue while guest hosting a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she revealed that Lee was in the audience. "The whole world has lost their minds over this beautiful baby," Lee said, before Haddish clarified, "We just took a picture with a baby and then that went crazy, so now we got a God-baby." Lee then joked about not realizing they agreed to be godparents, before adding: "This is the first time, both of us being former foster kids, that we're actually selecting to choose a baby that wasn't ours. That's why adoption is important."

Haddish concluded by joking: "Jason, the offer is still on the table if you want to make a real baby." Lee responded by confirming that he's "still gay."

When The Shade Room shared the clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Instagram, fans in the comments section were critical of the bit. "Absolutely no one thought that at all…" one user wrote. Another added: "Weird. Whose parents’ allow their child to be the pawn of a joke?"

Tiffany Haddish Relationship History

As for who Tiffany Haddish is actually dating, she recently told Seth Meyers on his Late Night show that she's seeing several people. "I'm still dating multiple people, but new multiple people," she said on the show in May. "But one or two from the old roster transferred over to the new roster. There's a couple holdovers. I'm running a team here."

The comedian was previously in a highly-publicized relationship with Common, although the two ended things in 2021. Common is now in a relationship with Jennifer Hudson.