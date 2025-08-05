Tiffany Haddish & Jason Lee’s Viral Baby Rumor Debunked

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Jason Lee and Tiffany Haddish attend an evening of music hosted by Spotify with star-studded performances with Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Disclosure during Cannes Lions 2023 on June 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)
Earlier this week, Jason Lee and Tiffany Haddish posed for a photo with an infant, telling their followers, "Cats out the bag."

Earlier this week, Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee took to Instagram to stir the pot. The Hollywood Unlocked founder shared a photo of the two of them posing with an infant alongside a vague caption. "Cats out the bag ❤️," it read. Of course, this left their followers with plenty of questions, including whether or not the child was theirs. After all, they “seriously” weighed the possibility of welcoming a child in an unconventional way on Lee's podcast in 2023.

"Wait what??????" one Instagram commenter asked. "Someone go get the cat, I got questions 🤔," another wrote. Fortunately, fans now have some answers thanks to one social media user, per The Shade Room. “That’s @foreigntash grandbaby 🥺 Jasonlee & @tiffanyhaddish will make a beautiful baby 🥰," @dopemommy_ commented.

@foreigntash’s account features a photo of her posing with the child and her daughter. Reportedly, her full name is Natasha Brown, and she's Lee's cousin.

Jason Lee & Tiffany Haddish

Brown's page also shows that Haddish and Lee recently attended an event she planned, “inspiring the young ladies of the South Stockton Vikings cheer squad.” As for whether or not a baby is really in Haddish and Lee's future, that remains to be seen.

Haddish was in a public relationship with Common until 2021 until they went their separate ways. In May, she appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she opened up about her dating life. "I'm still dating multiple people, but new multiple people," she explained at the time. "But one or two from the old roster transferred over to the new roster. There's a couple holdovers. I'm running a team here."

The openly gay media mogul has been more discreet with his dating habits, and at the time of writing, his relationship status is unknown. Haddish appeared to poke fun at the viral gag in an Instagram post yesterday, sharing footage of her at Six Flags. "Spent the day at Six Flags with the fam. What’d I miss?" she captioned it.

