Tiffany Haddish recently sent fans into a frenzy with a very confusing social media update, but some fans aren't buying into whatever she wants to show off. One particularly disgruntled Subway employee recently called her out for her allegedly rude demeanor, and became one less person invested in her next moves.

According to The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the employee's story is the following. Haddish and another actress allegedly went into a Subway in Mississippi, and the workers greeted them and complimented them normally, trying to engage in conversation. But she and the other actress were allegedly rude and mean because they didn't have pastrami, and thus left the restaurant.

"Tiffany HADDISH AND THE OTHER LADY FROM the movie TAKEN THAT WAS KIDNAPPED WAS VERY RUDE TODAY," the employee alleged in a Facebook post concerning the "Woman Up" celebrity. "ALL WE DID WAS COMPLIMENT THEM AND TRIED TO SPEAK BUT I GUESS SHE WAS MAD SUBWAY AINT [SELL] PASTRAMI MEAT!! Girl we ain't sold that meat in 8 years fq outta here with that dam tubi movie !!!" The post also included a video of the employee making their accusations and calling Haddish a "rude b***h" from across the street.

The actress and comedian reportedly clapped back via a Facebook comment, seemingly referring to the Subway's alleged lack of pastrami. "They look like they could use it with that hole in the ceiling," she wrote.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Defends Herself After Video Of African Grocery Store Visit Goes Viral

Jason Lee And Tiffany Haddish Baby

Meanwhile, there are other online narratives, viral moments, and developments that fans want to keep tabs on. For example, we will see if there's anything else regarding the viral Tiffany Haddish baby rumor, which fans quickly debunked on social media.

For those unaware, she and Jason Lee had posted some pictures of them together with a baby and the caption "Cat's out the bag," which led to many questions. As it turns out, the baby is actually of a family member of Lee's, so don't expect them to embark on a parenthood journey together anytime soon.

Elsewhere, we know Tiffany Haddish has no problem with online callouts, so we'll see if she jokes about this alleged Subway interaction.