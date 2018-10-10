subway
- Pop CulturePop Smoke, Rakim, LL Cool J & Cam'ron Featured On New MTA Metro CardsMTA and Universal Music Enterprises teamed up to celebrate the genre's 50-year history.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.4K Views
- Pop CultureDaniel Penny Speaks Out For 1st Time Since Jordan Neely's Death: "Nothing To Do With Race"The man responsible for the death of Jordan Neely has spoken out for the first time.ByCole Blake1.7K Views
- Life'Subway Guy' Jared Fogle Bragged About Sexually Abusing Kids In New Audio"It's just easy over there. Different ages. You just choose what you want, there's a price for it, and off you go," Fogle said about visiting Thailand to abuse children.ByErika Marie4.0K Views
- CrimeNYPD Names Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Attack, Troubling YouTube Account FoundA suspect named by the NYPD in the Brooklyn subway attack uploaded troubling videos on YouTube.ByCole Blake2.9K Views
- CrimeNYC Subway Shooting Leaves At Least 13 Injured, "Undetonated Devices" Found: ReportA gruesome attack on the New York City subway has left at least 13 injured. ByCole Blake1.7K Views
- CrimeJared Fogle, Former Subway Star, Pens Letter From Prison About Child Porn Case: ReportAfter a lengthy investigation, Fogle pleaded guilty in 2015. He now writes, "I really royally screwed up to wind up where I am."ByErika Marie8.1K Views
- FoodLawsuit Claims Subway Tuna Instead Contains Chicken, Pork & CattleSubway's ongoing tuna saga continues.ByThomas Galindo1481 Views
- MusicSubway Employee Trashes Restaurant In Attempt To Get Meek Mill To Sign HimA bizarre attempt at getting Meek's attention. ByTaylor McCloud4.3K Views
- Pop CultureSubway Responds To The Controversy Surrounding Its Tuna SandwichSubway sets the record straight for all of the people and media outlets who have been coming for its tuna.ByJoshua Robinson36.0K Views
- Pop CultureRick Ross & Others React To Absence Of Tuna DNA In Subway's Tuna SandwichRick Ross, Pi'erre Bourne, and Ben Baller take cheap shots at Subway after a study commissioned by the "New York Times" finds no tuna DNA ins the restaurant's tuna sandwhiches.ByJoshua Robinson27.2K Views
- RandomMTA Apologizes After Removing Benches To Prevent Homeless From Using ThemThe MTA has apologized after tweeting that they removed benches to prevent the homeless from using them.ByCole Blake3.4K Views
- RandomSubway Sued For Allegedly Making "Concoctions" To Imitate TunaThe “concoctions” apparently “do not constitute tuna.” Byhnhh3.3K Views
- CrimeNYPD Cop Violently Kicked Off Subway Platform Into TracksA New York City officer was kicked by a man who had jumped the turnstiles at a subway station.ByAlexander Cole3.4K Views
- CrimeDeadly NYC Subway Fire Leaves One Dead, 17 InjuredA brutal fire on a northbound 2 train in New York City left 17 injured and one dead, Friday.ByCole Blake3.2K Views
- Pop CultureOne Dead After Two Women Drunkenly Fall Onto Subway Tracks In NYCA tragedy in Brooklyn Sunday night.ByCole Blake1.6K Views
- RandomA Thanksgiving Feast On The New York Subway Is Seriously Grossing People OutThe wholesome gathering had some expressing hygienic concerns.ByLynn S.1381 Views
- PoliticsProtests Erupt In NYC After Police Crackdown on Fare EvasionPeople are fed up with the NYPD.ByCole Blake3.1K Views
- FoodSubway Announces New Beyond Meat Meatball SubBeyond Meat has secured another major partnership.ByCole Blake9.2K Views
- SocietyMan Murdered On Chicago Red Line After Protecting Another CommuterTroy Johnson was murdered last Saturday.ByCole Blake7.2K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Gains Moral Support Of NYC's "Subway Wrestlers"The "Free 6ix9ine" movement has its backers in the NY underground.ByDevin Ch9.0K Views
- Entertainment"Joker" Extras Were Locked In Subway For Hours & Force To Piss On The TracksThe background actors ran out of options.ByZaynab8.3K Views