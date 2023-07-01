Tiffany Haddish Reflects On Her Eight Miscarriages, Common Breakup, And More

During a recent interview with The Washington Post, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish told all. She reflected on keeping her journey of having eight miscarriages to herself, in order to avoid being treated like “a wounded animal.” “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart, it just won’t keep anything in,” she described. She also went on to reveal that she’s been diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that make it more difficult to get pregnant. “I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?,” the star explained.

Haddish additionally dished about her 2021 split with Common. She revealed that the rapper broke things off with her over the phone. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’” Though Haddish notes that the breakup “wasn’t mutual,” she claims it was the “healthiest [and] the funnest relationship” she’s experienced thus far. She also says it’s the one that’s made her feel the “safest.”

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Haunted Mansion” Star Worth?

Tiffany Haddish Tells All

(L-R) Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Justin Simien, Rosario Dawson, and Angelique Roche speaks onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

She also went on to discuss her plans to open a healthy grocery store in Crenshaw, LA. “I’m a firm believer that once you understand how money works, once you understand how food works, you become a healthier, happier human being. And when you’re healthier and happier, the family’s healthier and happier, and the community’s healthier and happier.” “I don’t use my money to show off,” Haddish says. She’s in the process of raising $25 million for the project. “I use my money to do stuff in the community,” Haddish says, “I’ve been stacking paper for that.”

Haddish also appears in the new Haunted Mansion movie alongside Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Rider, Jared Leto, and more. The film hits theaters in the U.S. on July 28, 2023. “I’ve always dreamed of being in a Disney movie, and this is the biggest movie I’ve ever been in,” she revealed. “But it’s not as important as the grocery store. I don’t know if movies change people’s lives.”

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Recalls Stealing Food From Weddings: “I Was Homeless & Hungry”

[Via]