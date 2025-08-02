Sha'Carri Richardson ran into some legal trouble this past Sunday (July 27) at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Adding another unfortunate layer to this news is that it involved her boyfriend and fellow track star, Christian Coleman. Per reports from TMZ and The Neighborhood Talk, the athletes got into a verbal dispute while leaving a security checkpoint, according to a TSA agent.
The officer who reported on the altercation says surveillance footage showed this happened and it led to things getting physical. Allegedly, Richardson shoved her boyfriend of two years "hard enough that it [sent] him crashing into a nearby column."
Coleman allegedly didn't want to escalate things on his end, so he tried to walk away. However, his Olympic girlfriend allegedly persisted as he went back to TSA screening lanes "in an attempt to get help." When she caught up, the video allegedly showed Sha'Carri throwing a pair of headphones, successfully striking him.
Probable cause was acquired, and it led to the runner being booked into the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington on the 27th. Richardson was with a fourth-degree assault charge. Jail records show that she was released on Monday, July 28.
Sha'Carri Richardson Arrest
USA Track and Field didn't have much to say following the news, saying, "We are aware of the report and we have no comment at this time." During questioning with the police, Richardson and Coleman denied getting into the alleged fight. Moreover, he refused to "be a victim" and decided against pressing charges.
After this, TMZ shares that both of them still participated in a track event in Oregon this Thursday, July 31. However, at the same time, Richardson did withdraw from a few events, including the 100-meter semifinals at the U.S. track and field championships, as well as the 200-meter race. For the former, she advanced after running 11.07 seconds in her heat.
Not much is else is known on how this incident will play out.