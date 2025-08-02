Sha'Carri Richardson Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Assault Of Her Boyfriend At Airport

BY Zachary Horvath 748 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Track &amp; Field: 50th Prefontaine Classic Press Conference
Jul 4, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) during the 50th Prefontaine Classic press conference at the Graduate Hotel Eugene. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee via Imagn Images
Sha'Carri Richardson was released from a Washington correctional facility on Monday. USA Track and Field declined to comment after the news.

Sha'Carri Richardson ran into some legal trouble this past Sunday (July 27) at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Adding another unfortunate layer to this news is that it involved her boyfriend and fellow track star, Christian Coleman. Per reports from TMZ and The Neighborhood Talk, the athletes got into a verbal dispute while leaving a security checkpoint, according to a TSA agent.

The officer who reported on the altercation says surveillance footage showed this happened and it led to things getting physical. Allegedly, Richardson shoved her boyfriend of two years "hard enough that it [sent] him crashing into a nearby column."

Coleman allegedly didn't want to escalate things on his end, so he tried to walk away. However, his Olympic girlfriend allegedly persisted as he went back to TSA screening lanes "in an attempt to get help." When she caught up, the video allegedly showed Sha'Carri throwing a pair of headphones, successfully striking him.

Probable cause was acquired, and it led to the runner being booked into the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington on the 27th. Richardson was with a fourth-degree assault charge. Jail records show that she was released on Monday, July 28.

Read More: Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner:What Theo Gave Black Boys

Sha'Carri Richardson Arrest

USA Track and Field didn't have much to say following the news, saying, "We are aware of the report and we have no comment at this time." During questioning with the police, Richardson and Coleman denied getting into the alleged fight. Moreover, he refused to "be a victim" and decided against pressing charges.

After this, TMZ shares that both of them still participated in a track event in Oregon this Thursday, July 31. However, at the same time, Richardson did withdraw from a few events, including the 100-meter semifinals at the U.S. track and field championships, as well as the 200-meter race. For the former, she advanced after running 11.07 seconds in her heat.

Not much is else is known on how this incident will play out.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session Sports Sha'Carri Richardson Stuns Social Media By Dropping Pictures With New Boyfriend Christian Coleman 16.7K
(Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Sports Sha'Carri Richardson Will Race In August Following Olympics Suspension 8.8K
Rich Fury/Getty Images Sports Tory Lanez Defends Sha'Carri Richardson After Her Last Place Run 5.2K
Patrick Smith / Staff / Getty Images Sports Sha'Carri Richardson Will Not Compete In Tokyo Olympics, She Responds: Report 48.5K
Comments 1