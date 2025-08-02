Sha'Carri Richardson was released from a Washington correctional facility on Monday. USA Track and Field declined to comment after the news.

After this, TMZ shares that both of them still participated in a track event in Oregon this Thursday, July 31. However, at the same time, Richardson did withdraw from a few events, including the 100-meter semifinals at the U.S. track and field championships, as well as the 200-meter race. For the former, she advanced after running 11.07 seconds in her heat.

USA Track and Field didn't have much to say following the news, saying, "We are aware of the report and we have no comment at this time." During questioning with the police, Richardson and Coleman denied getting into the alleged fight. Moreover, he refused to "be a victim" and decided against pressing charges.

