Meek Mill Distances Himself From Vory Following Abuse Allegations: "We Cutting Ties"

Meek Mill is quickly cutting ties with Vory following the domestic abuse allegations his girlfriend made public on Wednesday. The woman posted home security videos showing a heated argument in which the rapper threatened to have her killed. Vory signed with Meek's record label, Dream Chasers Records, in 2020.

"This guy is not a dream chaser!" Meek confirmed on Twitter. "He has a mental problem! We cutting ties we don’t care how ya music sound,…. He been ducking my calls for months telling people I’m threatening him… stopped alot of people dude he is not dreamchaser!" Vory has worked on music with Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Tory Lanez, and several more high-profile artists in recent years. His debut solo album, Lost Souls, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart.

Meek Mill Performs At Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Meek Mill performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

As for the allegations, the video shown by Vory's girlfriend features him yelling, “I’m not doing that. You don’t run this. I do, I do, I do, I do!” He also demands she give up access to the home security camera. “I will literally get you killed, for real," he threatens. Taking to social media, she explained in a statement: “You want to paint me out to be this ‘whore’/bad person. When it’s you! I don’t want to be with you or take your Valentine’s Day gift or spend time with you as a family because of all this shit you’ve put me through for TWO years so you go on social media to tell lies and try to spread this false narrative."

Meek Mill Responds To Vory Allegations

This guy is not a dream chaser! He has a mental problem! We cutting ties we don’t care how ya music sound,…. He been ducking my calls for months telling people I’m threatening him… stopped alot of people dude “he is not dreamchaser! https://t.co/tjbB8U3oR2 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2024

