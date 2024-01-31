DJ Akademiks Offers $20k To Whoever Finesse2tymes Allegedly Snitched On

DJ Akademiks is offering $20,000 and an invite to his livestream for anyone Finesse2tymes allegedly snitched on. He made the proposition while calling out the rapper during a recent stream. The comments come after the release of Finesse2tymes' new single, "Click Bait," on which he goes after, not only Akademiks, but other members of the media as well.

"The n***a who Finesse2tymes snitched on twice, you come up here," Ak yells in the video. "I got $10,000 for you, twice, two times, after you tell me the two times he done told you on you two times. N***a, you got two dusty fat obese b****es, claiming you some type of pimp in a poly. They got kankles, n***a. The n***a dropped a song and got 172,000 view in 20 hours. That s**t not even trending. This s**t not trending in your city. The s**t not trending in your household. Your b****es don't even got in on their playlist."

Finesse2tymes Performs At Broccoli City Festival

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Finesse2tymes performs live onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 at RFK Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As for the aforementioned "Click Bait" diss, Finesse disses 1090 Jake, The Shade Room, Say Cheese, and more. He rhymes: "Tell The Shade Room this/Tell Say Cheese that/Tell 1090 Jake he a b***h, I'll put 100 on Wack. Mob calls but I told you I was a don/I'm really one of them ones/Hold up, Akademiks you a bum." Check out Akademiks' response to the song below.

DJ Akdemiks Calls Out Finesse2tymes

Akademiks went off on Finesse2Tymes and offered $20K to whoever Finesse allegedly snitched on to come forth and appear on his stream. 😳

pic.twitter.com/Xfe8NKGwxp — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 30, 2024

Finesse2tymes also recently made headlines for allegedly selling the same verse to two separate artists. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks and Finesse2tymes on HotNewHipHop.

