- MusicReal Boston Richey Sets the Record Straight On Girlfriend's Age Amid Pedo AllegationsHe took the time to deny the rumors.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureRandall Emmett Denies Being Under Investigation For PedophiliaRandall Emmett says that the claims he's being investigated for pedophilia are "lies."By Cole Blake
- MusicPouya Addresses Pedophilia AllegationsPouya claims his account was hacked in 2017 and he was not responsible for asking an underage boy to send him nude photos.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesNetflix Defends "Cuties" As A "Social Commentary" Against Sexualizing Young ChildrenNetflix gave a response to the backlash the streaming service has received over the controversial French film "Cuties," denouncing claims that the movie promotes pedophilia and the sexualization of young girls.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesNetflix Accused Of Supporting Pedophilia Over "Cuties" Film, #CancelNetflix Trends"#CancelNetflix" started trending on Twitter over people's criticism of the streaming service for continuing to host the film "Cuties."By Alex Zidel
- AnticsTyrese Defends R. Kelly's Pedophilia With Fat Joe: "Thou Shalt Not Judge"Tyrese Gibson defended R. Kelly during a conversation with Fat Joe, leading hundreds of his fans to lash out on social media.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsAdrien Broner Explains Bhad Bhabie Thirst: "I Thought She Was Grown"The biggest facepalm moment ever?By Alex Zidel
- CrimeR. Kelly's Crisis Manager Says He Would Never Leave His Daughter With The SingerHe said what he said.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentCorey Feldman Speaks On Michael Jackson & Pedophilia In HollywoodCorey Feldman says he was exactly Michael Jackson's "type" and will never know if he was being groomed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLupe Fiasco Isn't Ready To Cancel His Idol Michael JacksonLupe Fiasco says pedophilia and music don't mix.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Sexual Misconduct: Dateline NBC To Air "New Details" On Friday Broadcast"Dateline NBC" is ready to reveal new details emanating from the R. Kelly scandal.By Devin Ch
- MusicDave Chappelle Feigns Ignorance Over Famous R. Kelly "Piss On You" ParodyChappelle runs from the R. Kelly revisionists.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Should Admit To Being A Pedophile, Alleged Sex Slave Father Says"What did he admit to?"
By Aron A.