Randall Emmett says his ex-wife Ambyr Childers’ claim that the FBI is investigating him for pedophilia is a lie. Emmett addressed the allegations in a post on Instagram shared over the weekend.

“At this point, the lies have been stretched so far,” the Hollywood producer said in the video.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: Randall Emmett attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate’s “Midnight In The Switchgrass” at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

He continued: “We spent today getting confirmation because we knew there was no truthfulness to any of this, that the FBI has never been investigating me and isn’t investigating me because there’s nothing to investigate.”

The video isn’t the first time that Emmett has denied the accusations. In a statement provided to Page Six, he previously defended himself from Childers’ claims.

He wrote at the time that the notion the FBI is investigating him is “beyond absurd.”

He added: “Anyone can say whatever they want in a pleading; that doesn’t make it true. There is zero evidence that I’m being investigated for anything, and we still share 50/50 custody of our children.”

Childers made her claim as part of a domestic violence restraining order request against her ex-husband. She submitted that she “was contacted by a special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation asking [her] questions about [Emmett’s] suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia.”

Emmett and Childers share two children, a 12-year-old named London and 9-year-old named Rylee. The Los Angeles Times reports that there is a hearing set for January 12 to review joint custody matters. The outlet also reported speaking with three other individuals who say the FBI contacted them regarding Emmett.

Check out Randall Emmett’s explanation on Instagram below.

[Via]