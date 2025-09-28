Kendrick Lamar's Colombia Concert Cancelation Gets An Explanation

Kendrick Lamar will always face the wrath of Drake fans for pretty much everything he does, which made his Colombia concert cancelation last night (Saturday, September 27) a treat for OVO. Many fans accused him of not being able to sell enough tickets for this concert, but one Twitter account found that only two percent of tickets were available before the show was set to start.

A tweet from Bogotá philosopher, educator, and councilor José Cuesta Novoa made another interesting claim about the concert. "We mentioned this at the Public Audience against noise," the politician's statement reads (translated). "This venue has structural and technical failures in its construction. I asked the mayor @CarlosFGalan for the immediate closure of this venue."

According to a reporter on the social media platform, the mayor's office said that the venue canceled the GNX show due to an assessment from an IDIGER structural engineer that did not approve of the stage setup. Reportedly, Kendrick wanted to use fireworks, but the venue did not approve this. There are also some other rumors about ticket scanners not working and overwhelming lines, but take those with a grain of salt.

This follows Kendrick Lamar's successful Latin America tour opening in Mexico. Of course, all these conflicting reports lead to a lot of doubt, but they indicate that this was a last-minute staging and logistical issue.

Kendrick Lamar Bogotá

We will see if the Compton lyricist's team reschedules this canceled Bogotá concert during or after the rest of his Latin American GNX shows. He also has some concerts in Australia to look forward to towards the end of the year, and hopefully those go by smoothly.

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar's seeing other successes in 2025, such as his second Emmy Award for his Super Bowl LIX halftime show. While this Colombia hiccup is very disappointing, the important thing is how he makes up for it to fans.