Kendrick Lamar’s GNX: Bogotá Concert Canceled At The Last-Minute, Reason Unknown

BET Awards 2025 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Album of the Year award for "GNX" onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Kendrick Lamar's GNX album features the hit songs "Luther" featuring SZA, "tv off," and "squabble up," all performed at the Super Bowl.

Kendrick Lamar’s long-awaited performance in Bogotá came to an abrupt halt Saturday evening (September 27) after logistical issues forced organizers to postpone the show just hours before it was set to begin.

Kendrick Lamar was scheduled to perform at the Vive Claro arena. This is a part of his South America-leg of the Grand National Tour. Fans had gathered outside the venue anticipating an on-time start. The tension mounted when doors remained closed well past the scheduled opening.

Before the postponement, fans waited outside the venue for hours. Excited to witness Lamar perform hit songs from the latest album. Yet concertgoers reported waiting nearly four hours without updates or access.

As speculation spread about whether the concert would proceed, Páramo issued a statement on social media announcing the postponement. The company cited “logistical difficulties from the promoter and the venue” as the reason for the sudden cancellation. Lamar was at the venue, prepared to take the stage.

“We regret to inform you that, due to logistical difficulties from the promoter and the venue, the Grand National Tour performance scheduled for tonight has been postponed. The artist was ready to perform,” the statement read.

Kendrick Lamar Colombia Show Canceled

The announcement drew disappointment from fans, many of whom had traveled long distances and waited outside for hours. Organizers attempted to ease frustrations by with confirmed refunds.

Fans who brought tickets on Ticketmasters would receive automatic refund. “We understand the frustration this situation has caused,” the statement continued. “Live Nation, Ocesa, and Páramo Presenta apologize to the fans and the artist for the inconvenience.”

The postponement marks another setback for Colombian fans eager to see Lamar live. The GNX tour marked a rare occasion for Lamar's South American fan base.

For now, fans in Bogotá will have to wait longer to experience Lamar’s acclaimed live show. The performance promises to be unforgettable.

