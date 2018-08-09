submissions
- Original Content6 New Artists You Should HearThis month we're highlighting six newcomers, with Ogi, Lil Bam and JELEEL! leading the way.ByRose Lilah3.7K Views
- Original Content5 New Artists You Should HearWe highlight five relatively new artists following a new round of music submissions. Get familiar with Mike Shabb, Shanuka, Bairi, Eldric Laron
and Tyler Loyal. ParaísoByRose Lilah3.6K Views
- Original Content6 New Artists You Should HearIt's time for your monthly new music discovery.ByRose Lilah4.3K Views
- Original Content6 New Artists You Should HearWe're back with another round of new music discovery. Check out these six artists.ByRose Lilah2.8K Views
- Original Content5 New Artists You Should HearHNHH highlights a few new faces in a round-up that includes both staff submissions as well as user submissions.ByRose Lilah3.1K Views
- Original Content6 New Artists You Should HearWe highlight six new names to add to your playlists, including Igwe Aka, Will Hill and King Khali.ByRose Lilah5.1K Views
- Original Content6 New Artists You Should HearIt's time for new music discovery. Today, we highlight six artists worth checking out: NASAAN, TruthTheBull, Pote Baby, Fatt Father, Oranj Goodman and Knot Gulty. ByRose Lilah5.6K Views
- MusicSwae Lee Sent Mike Will Made-It 733 Songs For His New AlbumMike Will Made-It was mind blown after Swae Lee sent him a total of 733 songs to choose from for his upcoming album, "Human Nature."ByLynn S.7.2K Views
- Original Content3 New Artists You Should HearWe highlight three new, upcoming artists to check out.ByRose Lilah4.4K Views
- Original ContentThe Discovery Channel Playlist Episode 5: User SubmissionsA new edition of our Soundcloud playlist, "The Discovery Channel," has arrived.ByRose Lilah1240 Views
- GamingDrake, J. Cole, J.I.D & Meek Mill Headline The "NBA 2K20" SoundtrackNBA 2K joins forces with Steve Stoute's UnitedMasters initiative in unveiling the "NBA 2K20 soundtrack."ByDevin Ch15.7K Views
- Original Content3 New Artists You Should HearA new round of artists you probably haven't heard before.ByRose Lilah2.9K Views
- Original Content3 New Artists You Should HearWe spotlight three artists we've just discovered.ByRose Lilah3.4K Views
- Original Content3 New Artists You Should HearIt's that time again. Finally. ByRose Lilah3.5K Views
- Original Content3 New Artists You Should HearToday we're bringing you newly-discovered sounds from Tatted Tez, Cadillac Freeze and Noah & Shagabond.ByRose Lilah7.9K Views
- Original Content3 New Artists You Should HearToday we're highlighting these three faces: RealLife, Lava La Rue and JPEG*.ByRose Lilah5.6K Views
- LifeGeneral Mills Wants Cinematic Debut For Cereal Mascots Like Count Chocula & MoreFrom the cereal box to the silver screen.ByZaynab1.7K Views
- Original Content3 New Artists You Should HearToday we're highlighting these three faces: Baby Keem, Zach Zoya and SadFaceThuggin.ByRose Lilah5.5K Views
- Original Content3 New Artists You Should HearHere are three new artists we discovered this week. ByRose Lilah9.5K Views
- Original Content4 New Artists You Should HearThis week we are bringing you four new artists.ByRose Lilah6.3K Views