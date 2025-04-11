Kendrick Lamar Could Break Several Impressive Records At The 2026 Grammys

Kendrick Lamar 2026 Grammy
Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Kendrick Lamar already won big at the 2025 Grammys, taking home multiple awards for his single "Not Like Us."

It goes without saying that it's been a wildly successful few months for Kendrick Lamar. Last year, the Compton MC went up against Drake in an explosive and viral lyrical battle. Most agree that he came out on top too, thanks to hit tracks like "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us." In November, he also unleashed his album GNX with zero warning. According to Billboard, the project could mean that his hot streak extends into next year.

The outlet reports that Kendrick could win album of the year, making him the first solo male rapper to do so. The only rap artists who've managed to pull this off are Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1999 and Outkast with Speakerboxxx/The Love Below in 2003. If Kendrick manages to win three awards, he and Jay-Z will be tied for most Grammys won by a rapper with 25 each. He'll set a new record if he wins four unless the Roc Nation mogul's collection also grows.

Kendrick Lamar Grammys
Syndication: USA TODAY
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018.

If Kendrick wins song or record of the year, he'll make history. It would make him the fourth artist ever to win back-to-back awards for record of the year, and the second ever to win back-to-back awards for song of the year. He already has the most wins in the best rap performance category with eight, meaning that if he wins, he'll only extend his lead.

Kendrick would make history with just a nomination for album of the year, however. He'd set various records, becoming the first rapper with five album of year nods as a lead artist, the first Black male artist with five album of year nods as a lead artist, and the first solo artist with five consecutive solo albums nominated for album of the year. He already took home five Grammys this February for his Drake diss "Not Like Us."

