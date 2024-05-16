Drake Leads BET Award Nominations: Full List Of Nominees Revealed

This is quite the interesting moment for Drake, who got seven BET Awards nominations and a loss against Kendrick Lamar this month.

While Drake just seems to have lost the biggest rap battle since Jay-Z and Nas, he's got some good news to distract himself with this month. Moreover, with seven nominations, he leads the 2024 BET Awards nominees, with Young Money partner Nicki Minaj right behind him with six nominations. J. Cole, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, and SZA have five each, whereas Usher, Beyoncé, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion have four each. This year's ceremony will air live on Sunday, June 30 at 8PM EST from Los Angeles on the BET network. With these stars and more in mind, this should make for a pretty stellar event.

Moreover, BET also confirmed the first wave of performers for the 2024 awards show: GloRilla, Shaboozey, Muni Long, Latto, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monét. In addition, "Album Of The Year" contenders this year will provide an interesting race. These are Usher's Coming Home, 21 Savage's American Dream, Drake's For All The Dogs deluxe, Victoria Monét's Jaguar II, Gunna's A Gift & A Curse, Chris Brown's 11:11, Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2, and Killer Mike's MICHAEL.

Drake Performing At Lollapalooza Chile 2023

SANTIAGO, CHILE - MARCH 18: Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

As far as the Viewer's Choice portion of the BET Awards, there are a lot of hits in contention. Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me," Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em," Tyla's "Water," Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" with SZA and Sexyy Red, Victoria Monét's "On My Mama," Doja Cat's "Agora Hills," Lil Durk and J. Cole's "All My Life," Gunna's "Fukumean," Chris Brown's "Sensational" with Davido and Lojay, and Muni Long's "Made For Me." On another note, Drake, Burna Boy, and Doja Cat are nominated in their respective gendered categories for both best R&B/pop artist and best hip-hop artist.

Meanwhile, for those unaware, the BET Voting Academy determined these nominations, which is a collective of entertainment figures across the many fields that these awards summarize. Voting begins on June 6 and ends the day of the ceremony. If you want to see the full list of nominations, including best group, best new artist, and video of the year, check it out with the "Via" link down below. With this year's nominations leader in mind, might they have a category for "Best Post-Beef Instagram Story" next year?

