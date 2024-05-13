Drake Posts New Photos Of Himself In Nike Gear As Kendrick Lamar Feud Comes To An End

2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Drake isn't going away.

Drake has had a pretty rough week and for obvious reasons. Overall, his beef with Kendrick Lamar has not gone according to plan. Although he seemed confident that he would come away with a win, Lamar stepped on "Family Matters" with "Meet The Grahams." A Day later, Kendrick rectified the vibes by dropping "Not Like Us." That record has since become the biggest song in the world and many believe it has the potential to be the song of the summer. Needless to say, Drake has been bested in the same way he typically defeats other artists.

Based on some information from the likes of DJ Akademiks, it would appear as though this feud is over, at least for now. Even Drake seemingly threw up the white flag on Sunday with his latest post about summer vibes. That said, it doesn't seem like Drake has any interest in going away and hiding. We know this because this morning, he took to his Instagram story and offered up some fit pics. As you can see down below, Drake was wearing what appeared to be a reflective Nike NOCTA jumpsuit.

Drake Seems To Be Over All Of This

Akademiks went on to post these images with the caption "Don’t worry, The Boy still locked in. Stay tuned." It's an interesting caption, although fans are not sure what to make of all of this. After all, Akademiks has delivered some conflicting information on whether or not this is really all over. If one thing is for certain, it is that some fans are fatigued with all of this. Kendrick has been declared the winner by most, and very few have any interest in seeing this go further.

Let us know what you think of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the feud is truly over? Or do you believe that Drake or Kendrick is going to come through with a new track sometime soon? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

