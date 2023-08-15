Fat Joe Reflects On Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert: “It’s Like Heaven”

Fat Joe says that performing at the Hip-Hop 50 Live concert at Yankee Stadium “felt like heaven.” He discussed the star-studded show with AllHipHop. The event also welcomed appearances from Run-DMC, Nas, Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Slick Rick, EPMD, as well as several Wu-Tang Clan members, and even more artists.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s unreal,” Fat Joe told AllHipHop. “It’s like heaven. You died and woke up in heaven. What was best about [the event] was young boys with they own speakers outside it. [They were outside] Yankee Stadium rapping, freestyling. Then you had bands out there playing … We in the middle of the street having fun.”

Fat Joe Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Fat Joe performs at the fiftieth anniversary of Hip Hop block party near 1520 Sedgwick Ave on August 12, 2023 in The Bronx borough of New York City. On August 11th, 1973, Clive Campbell, also known as Kool Herc, and his sister Cindy Campbell organized a “jam” in the rec room of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue. The event aimed to gather funds for school attire. Girls’ admission was 25 cents, while boys paid 50 cents. At that time, they were unaware that this party would be the beginning of the Hip Hop movement. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Not everyone has had such a positive response to the recent Hip-Hop 50 celebrations. Uncle Luke, for one, complained on social media about a lack of recognition for fellow Florida rappers at the events. He argued that he’s dealt with “disrespect towards Florida hip-hop” for years.

During an appearance on the AllHipHop podcast, Geto Boys rapper Willie D also took a negative opinion on the vents. He e explained: “Shit’s wack. Because a lot of it is being put on and presented by gatekeepers who don’t have the best interest of the culture at heart. And it’s a money grab for them. They’re picking and choosing who they think should receive praise, who should receive accolades.”

