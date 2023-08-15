Fat Joe Reflects On Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert: “It’s Like Heaven”

Fat Joe says that performing at the Hip-Hop 50 Live concert at Yankee Stadium “felt like heaven.” He discussed the star-studded show with AllHipHop. The event also welcomed appearances from Run-DMC, Nas, Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Slick Rick, EPMD, as well as several Wu-Tang Clan members, and even more artists.
“It’s unbelievable, it’s unreal,” Fat Joe told AllHipHop. “It’s like heaven. You died and woke up in heaven. What was best about [the event] was young boys with they own speakers outside it. [They were outside] Yankee Stadium rapping, freestyling. Then you had bands out there playing … We in the middle of the street having fun.”
Fat Joe Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop
Not everyone has had such a positive response to the recent Hip-Hop 50 celebrations. Uncle Luke, for one, complained on social media about a lack of recognition for fellow Florida rappers at the events. He argued that he’s dealt with “disrespect towards Florida hip-hop” for years.
During an appearance on the AllHipHop podcast, Geto Boys rapper Willie D also took a negative opinion on the vents. He e explained: “Shit’s wack. Because a lot of it is being put on and presented by gatekeepers who don’t have the best interest of the culture at heart. And it’s a money grab for them. They’re picking and choosing who they think should receive praise, who should receive accolades.”
