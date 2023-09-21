Fat Joe Makes Huge Donation To Bronx Students

Fat Joe is keeping kids fresh and fitted for the new school year. In an inspiring display of hometown generosity, Fat Joe is ensuring that kids in the Bronx kick off the new school year in style. Not only did he generously donate over $100,000 worth of brand-new clothing, but he also took the time to visit several schools in the Bronx. He personally surprised over 600 students. His act of kindness extends beyond material donations. He offered heartfelt words of encouragement to uplift and inspire the young minds gearing up for another academic journey. Fat Joe's commitment to his community continues to make a positive impact.

Moreover, Fat Joe's generous donation encompassed a wide range of clothing items. This included comfortable sweatsuits and trendy tracksuits to stylish t-shirts, shorts, and sneakers. He personally visited various schools, including the Eagle Academy high school, I.S. 219 New Venture School, and P.S. 146 Edward Collins, which also happened to be his own alma mater. Beyond the material gifts, the hip-hop icon shared motivational pep talks. He connected with the students by drawing parallels to his own life experiences.

Read More: Fat Joe To Host The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fat Joe Was Up Bright And Early To Give Back

"What we're telling them is that you can become successful, but you don't have to leave where you're from. You can be in your community and you can also inspire the youth, because every now and then, all they need is a little push, they need a little inspiration," Fat Joe told ABC 7 news. A student named Amadou Tall at Eagle Academy expressed gratitude for the event and spoke more with ABC 7. "It's great to see a successful figure from our borough just come back and give back to us like this," the student said. "I think it was true, really real what he said. He was telling us seniors how to stay out of the streets, stay focused in school."

A true luminary in hip-hop, Fat Joe has consistently supported and gave back to his hometown. Notably, following the tragic fire that took place in the Bronx last year, he emerged as a leading advocate. He spearheaded a relief fundraiser. All proceeds were dedicated to aiding those affected by the devastating blaze, which claimed the lives of 19 individuals and left 32 with life-threatening injuries at the Twin Parks North West building. Fat Joe partnered with the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, rallying support from his close friends, Jay-Z and DJ Khaled, to encourage generous contributions to the fund.

Read More: Fat Joe Partners With NYC Mayor Relief Fund To Aid Victims Of Bronx Fire

[Via]