Ava Kris Tyson Drama: What We Know About MrBeast Co-Host's Controversy

Ava Kris Tyson has since stepped down from the MrBeast channel.

Ava Kris Tyson, a former associate of MrBeast, announced she would be leaving the channel and social media behind entirely. This decision came after Tyson issued an apology for past remarks that led to allegations of grooming. It began when social media users uncovered alleged online conversation between a user named LavaGS, who was a minor at the time. Lava has since come out in defense of Tyson, though she still stepped down from the MrBeast channel. Below, we’ve broken down some of the allegations concerning Tyson's online behavior over the last ten years.

The Accusations Unveiled

The accusations against Ava Kris Tyson are primarily focused on her interactions on social media throughout the years. Tyson, who transitioned in 2023, has been the subject of significant anti-LGBTQ+ harassment since then. Recent allegations suggest that starting in 2016, when Tyson was 20, she engaged in inappropriate correspondence with a user named LavaGS, who was then 13. Lava, now 20 and an editor, later took a job with MrBeast and visited the Beast compound. These interactions have led some to believe that Lava was "groomed" by Tyson.

Tyson's Defense

Tyson took to social media to vehemently deny the grooming allegations. In a series of posts, she stated that she had never groomed anyone, specifically mentioning Lava. Tyson admitted that her past humor was inappropriate and expressed her commitment to personal growth. Lava also supported Tyson’s statement by tweeting that he was not a victim and that their interactions were being misrepresented by others.

“I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health,” Tyson wrote. “I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false.”

MrBeast’s Response

Following a brief period of silence and immense backlash, Beast issued a statement regarding Tyson’s online behavior. In the tweet, the YouTuber expressed his disgust surrounding the alleged comments made by Tyson. He also said that he’s hiring an independent investigator to look into the matter.

“Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts. During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts,” he wrote. “That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings..”

Reactions From Involved Parties