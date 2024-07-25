MrBeast Breaks Silence On Ava Kris Tyson Allegations And Takes Swift Action

Prime Day Presents 2022 Ultimate Crown - The Ultimate Battle Between MrBeast And Ninja
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: MrBeast attends Amazon’s Prime Day “Ultimate Crown” gaming event where MrBeast and Ninja compete head-to-head at HyperX Arena on July 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Amazon's Crown Channel)
MrBeast is making sure this does not happen again.

MrBeast has been in the news quite a bit as of late and not for the best of reasons. Firstly, he was thrust into the news cycle over allegations of grooming against team member Ava Kris Tyson. This subsequently led to lots of online backlash with fans begging the YouTube star to fire Tyson. Although the alleged victim has come out and said they were not groomed and that Tyson is cool, the internet backlash has persisted. So much so that MrBeast came through with a statement late last night.

In this statement, MrBeast said that he hired an investigator to get to the bottom of what happened. He also wants to make sure this does not happen again. In the interim, Tyson has been fired from the MrBeast team. "Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts," MrBeast wrote.

MrBeast Speaks

"During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions. I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings." This also comes amid old footage of MrBeast making sexual comments about Bhad Bhabie when she was still a teenager.

