FDA
- TechFDA Announces Ban Of Juul E-Cigarettes From U.S. MarketThe federal agency officially prohibited Juul products from further sale this Thursday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeFDA To Ban Backwoods & Menthol CigarettesThe FDA will ban menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigars within the year.By Alex Zidel
- RandomUS To Pause Rollout Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Over Blood Clot ConcernsAfter six women reported developing blood clots, including one who passed away, federal health agencies hitting a pause on the rollout of the J&J vaccine. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsWhite House Officials To Be Among First With Access To COVID-19 Vaccine: ReportWhite House officials will reportedly be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.By Cole Blake
- FoodSalmonella In Onions Now Found In 43 States, CDC SaysThe CDC says the Salmonella outbreak in onions is now affecting 43 states.By Cole Blake
- RandomFDA Warns That Dozens Of Hand Sanitizers Contain Potentially Toxic ChemicalYou might want to double-check your hand sanitizer because the FDA says up to 87 products are potentially harmful to your health.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsFDA Revokes Authorization For Trump-Touted Meds To Treat CoronavirusThe FDA is now revoking a previous decision.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsTrump Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine Every Day To Prevent CoronavirusTrump says he's been taking the drug for "about a week and a half."By Madusa S.
- RandomFDA Says Food Trucks Used To Store COVID-19 Bodies Can Still Be Used AfterwardThe FDA details how food trucks used to transport dead COVID-19 patients should be cleaned before reuse.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFDA Threatens Alex Jones For Promoting Fake COVID-19 TreatmentsThe FDA is demanding InfoWars founder Alex Jones take down content that promotes unapproved treatments for the Coronavirus.By Cole Blake
- SocietyFDA Finalizes Ban On Flavored E-CigarettesSay goodbye to flavored E-Cigs.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFDA Reveals CBD Products Aren't Safe, Issues Warnings To 15 CompaniesFDA has doubts about the benefits of CBD products.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureFDA Now Warns Public To Not Use Vape Pens Containing THCAnother addition to the ban list. By Chantilly Post
- TechJuul CEO Apologizes For Teen Vaping "Epidemic"Kevin Burns apologizes to the parents in a new CNBC documentary.By Cole Blake
- SocietyKetamine-Derived Drug Approved By FDA In Treatment Of Depression"Special K" is getting the "one over" by The Food and Drug Administration of America.By Devin Ch
- SocietyCannabis Medicine To Treat Epilepsy Officially Approved By FDAThe FDA has made an important, lasting move.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Criticized For Promoting Appetite-Suppressing LollipopsThe reality mogul's latest business venture is raising some eyebrows. By David Saric
- SocietyFDA Devises New Nicotine Regulation To Help Curb Cigarette AddictionThey are looking to mend cigarette-related deaths. By David Saric
- SocietyVape Pens Release Lead & Toxic Metals According To New StudyDitch your vape pen, if you can. By Chantilly Post