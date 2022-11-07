Hurricane G was a New York rapper who made her mark on hip-hop culture during the 1990s, rhyming alongside Redman, Xzibit, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and many other OG powerhouse artists.

She was best known for being the first female member of the East Coast collective Hit Squad.

Recording artist Hurricane G attends the Lifebeat Presents La Nueva Generacion Concert at Nokia Theatre on May 18, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, it was confirmed by the father of Hurricane G’s (born Glorida Rodriguez) daughter, Erick Sermon, that she has tragically passed away. The EMPD artist shared the upsetting and unexpected news of his loss with followers on Sunday (November 6).

“My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends…. my oldest daughter’s mother passed away today #HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the hip-hop community,” he wrote on Instagram.

“One of the first Puerto Rican female rappers She rapped with me. @redmangilla she paved the way @keithmurray @diddy she was in all the hip-hop magazines with all the top females at the time.. #stretchandbobito loved a song that she did called ‘MILKY.’ She will be missed all around the world. I can’t believe this. Pray for us. Beautiful blessings. She was a beautiful person a wonderful mother as real as they come. We love u G.”

Their daughter, Lexus Cannon, posted a picture of her smiling mother from her birthday back in May of this year.. It was in this picture’s caption that she revealed to the world, “My mom has stage 4 lung cancer.”

Artists from all around the hip-hop community sent their condolences and showed respect to the late musician. Producer Pete Rock posted a video of G rapping with the caption, “I can’t believe this. I just spoke to her about a month ago.”

Rah Digga said, “I feel crazy posting back-to-back death like this but #HurricaneG is family as well as a legend and my good sis deserves her flowers. Rest easy my G.”

The 49-year-old was referring to the recent death of another hip-hop icon, Tame One, who also passed on Sunday evening. Both of the recently deceased had parts in Redman’s music video for “Tonight’s Da Night.”

RIP to two great musicians of their era.

