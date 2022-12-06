Sacha Baron Cohen has cemented himself as an icon of Hollywood. While he may have retired his most beloved character from street work, he wasn’t afraid to revive him for a bit at Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors.

While his purpose at the event was to pay tribute to U2, everyone knows Borat can’t be controlled that easily.

Sacha Baron Cohen attends a screening of the Oscars on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images)

As soon as Cohen’s character took the stage he wasted no time in turning his focus to current events. Firstly, he targeted Joe Biden, who was in the audience.

“I know the president of US and A is here,” Borat said to the crowd. Among them were celebrities such as George Clooney, Amy Grant, and Gladys Knight.

“Where are you, Mr. Trump? You don’t look so good. Where has your glorious big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin has become pale,” the comedian jokingly mistook Biden for the former president, before turning his attention to the first lady.

“But I see you have a new wife. Wa wa weee wa! She is very erotic. I must look away before I get a Bono.”

Cohen made no attempt to hold back on his comedy. Next, he took aim at Kanye West. “Before I proceed, I will say I am very upset about the antisemitism in US and A,” Borat said.

“It not fair. Kazakhstan is number one Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby, stop the steal! Stop the steal!”

The entertainer was, of course, referring to the rapper’s recent anti-Semitic posts which got him banned from Twitter. The Kazakhstan character then went on to poke more fun at Ye.

“Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstan-Ye West. But we said no. He’s too anti-semitic, even for us.”

Borat then turned his gaze to U2 and decided to read them a letter from his mother. Written in the Kazakh language, it translated to “Please remove your wretched album from my new iPhone 6.”

This was a reference to when U2 uploaded one of their albums to all iTunes users without their consent.

The actor ended his skit by telling Biden he hoped he liked his speech, with the final remark, “It is my wish to pleasure you with my mouth.”

Awards host Borat poses in the Awards Room at the 12th annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2005 at the Atlantic Pavilion on November 3, 2005 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for MTV)

Do you think Sacha Baron Cohen hit the mark with his jokes? Or was he too out of pocket? Let us know in the comments and check out Trump’s latest request to terminate the U.S. Constitution.

