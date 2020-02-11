Sacha Baron Cohen
- TVSacha Baron Cohen's Ali G Character Will Return On Upcoming Comedy TourThe last time we saw Baron bring out the "voice of youth" was in 2021 at The Comedy Store in Sydney.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesKeke Palmer & Sacha Baron Cohen To Star In "Super Toys"Keke Palmer and Sacha Baron Cohen have been cast in David O. Russell’s new film, "Super Toys."By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureSacha Baron Cohen Brings Out Borat To Roast Ye, Joe Biden, And U2The famed actor decided to revive his most infamous character when he took the stage at Kennedy Center Honors.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureSacha Baron Cohen Sues Weed Company For Using Borat's Likeness: ReportSacha Baron Cohen accuses Solar Therapeutics cannabis company of using an unauthorized image of Borat to promote their brand. By Aron A.
- TVSacha Baron Cohen Trolls Kanye West & Other Celebs With Jimmy KimmelSacha Baron Cohen trolled Kanye West and numerous other celebrities with Jimmy Kimmel, this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSacha Baron Cohen Rejects Idea Of Third "Borat" Film": "It's Too Dangerous"The actor says that he doesn't want to push his luck & spoke about a far-right rally that left him and his team concerned.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsSacha Baron Cohen Says Joe Biden's Team Was "Very Happy" After "Borat 2"The Biden Campaign was "very happy" to see Rudy Giuliani in the "Borat" sequel, according to Sacha Baron Cohen.By Cole Blake
- TVGolden Globe Nominees Announced: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Sacha Baron Cohen, And MoreViola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Sacha Baron Cohen, and more are nominated for the 78th Golden Globe Awards.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsSacha Baron Cohen Praises Twitter For Banning President Donald TrumpSacha Baron Cohen labeled Twitter's decision to ban President Donald Trump as, "the most important moment in the history of social media."By Cole Blake
- MoviesSacha Baron Cohen Rescinds Offer To Hire Donald Trump After The ElectionSacha Baron Cohen called Donald Trump's election performance "tragic and sad" and rescinded his job offer.By Cole Blake
- MoviesSacha Baron Cohen Ran Down By Trump Supporters In "Borat 2" OuttakeSacha Baron Cohen reveals what actually went down when he performed at a right-wing rally in "Borat 2."By Aron A.
- MoviesSacha Baron Cohen Responds To Donald Trump Calling Him "A Creep"Sacha Baron Cohen has responded to Donald Trump calling him a "creep."By Cole Blake
- MoviesTrump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen A "Creep" In Response To "Borat 2"Donald Trump accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of being a "phony" after his personal lawyer gets duped by Borat. By Aron A.
- MoviesSacha Baron Cohen Reacts To Rudy Giuliani "Borat 2" SceneRudy Giuliani was caught in a compromising position during the filming of "Borat 2."By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureRudy Giuliani Adamantly Denies Groping Himself During "Borat" FilmingPresident Donald Trump's attorney was accused of touching himself inappropriately in a scene with a young woman.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDrake Showers Sacha Baron Cohen With Praise For "Borat 2"Drake raves about "Borat 2," calling Sacha Baron Cohen a genius for his "Subsequent Moviefilm."By Aron A.
- MoviesSacha Baron Cohen Reveals How Donald Trump's Presidency Affects "Borat" SequelSacha Baron Cohen discusses the aim of his upcoming "Borat" sequel.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Borat" Creators Sued By Estate Of Holocaust Survivor, Says They Tricked HerProminent Holocaust survivor and public speaker, Judith Dim Evans, claims she was interviewed by Sacha Baron Cohen for his upcoming Borat sequel under the false pretense that it was for a documentary. By Noor Lobad
- MoviesBorat Sequel Gets Doozy Of A TitleThe sequel's lengthy title gets in a few laughs at the White House and porn alike.By Isaiah Cane
- Movies"Borat 2" Has Reportedly Been FilmedIt appears that Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" will be returning to strike fear in the hearts of unsuspecting Americans once again. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureSacha Baron Cohen Dresses In Drag To Prank Rudy Giuliani, Cops CalledSacha Baron Cohen is back to his old tricks, and this time it includes pranking the former Mayor of New York City.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsSacha Baron Cohen Dupes Right-Wing Militia With PrankSacha Baron Cohen is up to his old bag of tricks.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyElon Musk Tweets "#DeleteFacebook" In Response To Sacha Baron Cohen's Twitter RantElon Musk isn't a huge fan of the social media platform. By Dominiq R.