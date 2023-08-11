Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ali G Character Will Return On Upcoming Comedy Tour

The last time we saw Baron bring out the “voice of youth” was in 2021 at The Comedy Store in Sydney.

BYHayley Hynes
51-year-old Sacha Baron Cohen has kept us laughing by bringing figures like Borat and Bruno to life throughout his career, but before those came to life, he spent his days playing Ali G. As Variety reports, this year marks the British character’s 25th anniversary, and to celebrate, Cohen is taking his famous yellow tracksuit on tour. Fans were hoping that the comedian’s recent teaser meant a movie was in the works, but it’s been made clear that he’s on strike with the rest of the industry.

“As a SAG and WGA member he is supporting the ongoing strike alongside his fellow writers and actors,” a source told the outlet. Regardless, we’re still happy to hear Cohen is hitting the road as Ali G for the first time since his 2021 appearance at The Comedy Story in Sydney, Australia. “I just wanted to get on stage and muck around and see what Ali G would be like with a crowd,” The Dictator star said at the time. “It was really good fun.”

Best of Sacha Baron Cohen as Ali G

When he first rose to fame, Ali G was a regular fixture on The 11 O’Clock Show. He would sit down with public figures, including politicians and judges, to conduct odd interviews. Cohen’s character quickly became known as the “voice of youth,” and his early work helped to cement the foundations for his career as a comedy legend. Da Ali G Show began airing in the early 2000s, which ultimately also introduced us to his other alter egos – Borat, the Kazakh reporter, and Bruno, the fashion-lover from Austria.

Aside from bringing back Ali G, Sacha Baron Cohen has also been busy making movie magic in David O’Russell’s Super Toys. The comedian will star alongside Keke Palmer as “a duo of groovy ’70s toy sales reps on a life-and-death mission” in the upcoming film. Read more about that project at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

