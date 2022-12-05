American politics have been a bit of a whirlwind in recent years, and Donald Trump has had much to do with it. The far-right conservative made his way to the White House, and since losing his re-election, Trump has been trying to find a way back in. His MAGA supporters continue to attend rallies from coast to coast to deny the 2020 election results with QAnon conspiracies that cause concern. Although Trump has been an avid supporter of American traditionalism, he has now called for the U.S. Constitution to be officially terminated.

Trump made his announcement on his alt-right platform Truth Social. “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” the former president questioned.

Donald Trump asking the SCOTUS to invalidate an election, suspend the Constitution & just declare him president is wild AF



That would essentially mean the Jan 6 insurrection was successful. There’s no way anyone who knows REAL HISTORY thinks that could happen…



Again.



A thread — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) December 4, 2022

He continued: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

“Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Trump’s latest rant was in response to reports that there were conversations about Hunter Biden’s laptop around the 2020 elections. As expected, several officials and politicians quickly condemned Trump’s controversial hot take. This arrives at the same time as Trump’s ongoing support of imprisoned January 6 insurrectionists.

Andrew Bates, the White House spokesman, came down hard on the former president for suggesting the Constitution should be eradicated so he can be placed back in office.

A former president has called for terminating the US Constitution. There is no middle ground. You support America’s constitutional republic or you support Donald Trump. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 5, 2022

“[This] should be universally condemned,” said Bates. “You cannot only love America when you win. The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country.”

“The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it,” Bates continued. “It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights.”

Trump plans to run for president in 2024 as his 2020 campaign hasn’t ended. Kanye West has also announced his bid and claimed he asked Trump to be his running mate.

Again, this isn't difficult:



Trump just threatened to "terminate" the constitution. Send a military detachment to Mar-a-Lago, seize him, detain him in a stockade or brig, and try him in a military court.



This is an open attempt at a Revolution to overthrow the government. pic.twitter.com/0mh5WZa0wm — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 3, 2022

Every GOP official, including @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy, should be asked, wherever they go, whenever they appear, whether they condemn Trump’s call for termination of “all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution” with him now declared the winner. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 4, 2022

