These days, Kanye West is taking hits from all sides. The self-proclaimed genius Rap mogul has been in a flurry of scandals in recent years, but this current pop culture explosion has outdone most of his others. After debuting his White Lives Matter shirts at YZYSZN9 and tripling down on his advocacy for the anti-BLM, anti-Semitic rhetoric, West has been immersed in scathing backlash.

From his peers to the public to politicians, West has been hit from all sides with criticism. Talib Kweli recently called him out, telling Ye that he took advantage of Noreaga by appearing on Drink Champs and spouting his controversial takes.

More recently, it’s Kodak Black who had a bit to say about the Yeezy star. Kodak has long been a fan of Donald Trump after the former president was instrumental in his release from jail.

Ye, too, has an affection for the MAGA leader, but West looks to have his sights set on running in the 2024 presidential election. It isn’t an idea that most people have supported, including Kodak who wants Trump back in office.

“Kanye West, man, your ass batsh*t crazy,” said Kodak in a video. “You is not finna be no damn president. Chill with that sh*t. Don’t be talkin’ ’bout Jay-Z and Beyoncé ’bout to back your campaign in 2024. Uncle Trump finna be back in that office, that’s a real one.”

“They need to let Trump be president forever,” the rapper continued, before mentioning how “them n*ggas in Korea don’t let” their leaders only stay in office for four years.

This is an unsurprising political take from Kodak, as he often praises “Uncle Trump” on social media. Kodak has shared images of signed items from the former president and even received an opportunity to meet Trump thanks to an introduction from Ray J.

Check out Kodak Black laying into Kanye West about his presidential aspirations below.