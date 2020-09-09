Borat
- Pop CultureSacha Baron Cohen Brings Out Borat To Roast Ye, Joe Biden, And U2The famed actor decided to revive his most infamous character when he took the stage at Kennedy Center Honors.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureSacha Baron Cohen Sues Weed Company For Using Borat's Likeness: ReportSacha Baron Cohen accuses Solar Therapeutics cannabis company of using an unauthorized image of Borat to promote their brand. By Aron A.
- TVSacha Baron Cohen Trolls Kanye West & Other Celebs With Jimmy KimmelSacha Baron Cohen trolled Kanye West and numerous other celebrities with Jimmy Kimmel, this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSacha Baron Cohen Rejects Idea Of Third "Borat" Film": "It's Too Dangerous"The actor says that he doesn't want to push his luck & spoke about a far-right rally that left him and his team concerned.By Erika Marie
- MoviesSacha Baron Cohen Rescinds Offer To Hire Donald Trump After The ElectionSacha Baron Cohen called Donald Trump's election performance "tragic and sad" and rescinded his job offer.By Cole Blake
- MoviesSacha Baron Cohen Responds To Donald Trump Calling Him "A Creep"Sacha Baron Cohen has responded to Donald Trump calling him a "creep."By Cole Blake
- MoviesTrump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen A "Creep" In Response To "Borat 2"Donald Trump accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of being a "phony" after his personal lawyer gets duped by Borat. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRudy Giuliani Adamantly Denies Groping Himself During "Borat" FilmingPresident Donald Trump's attorney was accused of touching himself inappropriately in a scene with a young woman.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDrake Showers Sacha Baron Cohen With Praise For "Borat 2"Drake raves about "Borat 2," calling Sacha Baron Cohen a genius for his "Subsequent Moviefilm."By Aron A.
- MoviesGiuliani Allegedly Caught Slipping In "Borat 2" With Borat's DaughterDescribed as "beyond cringe," Rudy Giuliani is allegedly caught fondling himself in a bedroom with Borat's daughter in "Borat 2."By Aron A.
- MoviesSacha Baron Cohen Reveals How Donald Trump's Presidency Affects "Borat" SequelSacha Baron Cohen discusses the aim of his upcoming "Borat" sequel.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Borat" Creators Sued By Estate Of Holocaust Survivor, Says They Tricked HerProminent Holocaust survivor and public speaker, Judith Dim Evans, claims she was interviewed by Sacha Baron Cohen for his upcoming Borat sequel under the false pretense that it was for a documentary. By Noor Lobad
- MoviesBorat Sequel Announces Release Date, Shares First TrailerThe new Borat film will be out on October 23, releasing the first trailer today.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesBorat Sequel Gets Doozy Of A TitleThe sequel's lengthy title gets in a few laughs at the White House and porn alike.By Isaiah Cane
- Movies"Borat 2" Has Reportedly Been FilmedIt appears that Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" will be returning to strike fear in the hearts of unsuspecting Americans once again. By Mitch Findlay