NBA YoungBoy is evidently on his way to being a husband.

Daily Rap Facts tweeted the alleged news this last Sunday (Dec. 4), claiming that Youngboy previously said he’ll be marrying his fiancée in a couple of days.

NBA YoungBoy has revealed he’s getting married in a couple days 👀 pic.twitter.com/CraL4LU2gL — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) December 4, 2022

While nothing about the wedding has been confirmed as of yet, the “Right Foot Creep” rapper may have spilled the beans on Instagram Live last month. While talking with his followers, the 23-year-old mentioned that he had been lonely. This spurred his fans to surprisingly tell him to hop on OnlyFans.

The Louisiana native seemed insulted by the idea and responded by throwing out his wedding date. “This n*gga said OnlyFans,” Youngboy teased to somebody off-screen.

“I’m getting married on January 7. Boy, you can’t pay me [$10 million] to get on muthaf*ckin’ OnlyFans, n*gga. You crazy.”

“I was jocein’, I was jocein’, bih,” he continued. “You can’t pay me 10 million to get on OnlyFans. I’m lonely ’cause I ain’t got no fans. Everybody stop liking me, son. So what supposed to do?”

With how many projects the Baton Rouge artist has released in the past year, ending 2022 with marriage would certainly be a grand finale for fans.

YoungBoy also made sure to make his fans a promise before signing off. “Hey, next time you see this page deactivated, I’ma sell this b*tch and never return. That’s my word n*gga. I put that on my son.”

Whether the 22-year-old was serious about any of the claims he made during his Live session remains unclear. However, if the prolific artist does plan on tying the knot on January 7, we’ll certainly get many more details in the upcoming weeks.

Rapper NBA Youngboy attends Young Thug's birthday party on August 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Do you think YoungBoy was serious about tying the knot? Or was he just trying to cause a stir among fans? Share your thoughts in the comments and check back with HotNewHipHop for any updates on the possible upcoming wedding.

