Post Malone has done it again.

The “Circles” rapper has always been known for his generosity towards his fans and he doesn’t seem to be changing his brand anytime soon. In fact, his latest act of kindness saw him take on the role of a full-on marriage officiant.

Post Malone backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

During Post’s Saturday (November 5) show in Seattle, the artist brought two ecstatic audience members up on stage before starting the ceremony.

The two women stood facing each other while Malone directed them through the necessary matrimonial steps. After exchanging the highly anticipated “I do’s”, their rockstar marriage officiant gave them the all-clear to kiss before declaring the two “lovely weddings.”

The singer used some unusual lingo as he wed the couple, such as declaring them married “in the eyes of space.” Even with the oddities, no one on stage or in the crowd seemed to care – they were simply thrilled to be a part of this magical moment.

While anyone unfamiliar with Post Malone might see this as unusual behaviour, it’s actually pretty standard practice for the New York native. Throughout his career, the father of one has become known to be hyper-interactive with his fans, proving how much he truly does love them.

Less than a month ago, the Hollywood’s Bleeding hitmaker performed a gender reveal for a couple at his Tulsa concert.

While signing autographs, a couple handed him an envelope which fans were screaming at the singer to open. Upon opening the letter, Posty realized its importance and was quick to ham up a dramatic reveal for the excited couple.

Would you let Post Malone officiate your marriage? Let us know in the comments and check back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

