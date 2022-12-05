DJ Khaled brands himself on the various publicity stunts he performs, but who can blame him? His whole identity was built on doing things that “they” said he couldn’t do. Therefore, the 47-year-old is spending his life showing the world he can do whatever he wants.

After thanking Drake for his toilet bowl gifts, Khaled was off to Saudi Arabia. Firstly, he had to check one more stunt off his bucket list: getting a haircut in the middle of the desert.

DJ Khaled attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

In a video on his Instagram, the DJ sits in a barber chair with a group of sand dunes nearby. Around him, only a few tents can be seen standing in the distance.

Khaled shows his followers his fresh cut before signing off with his newly coined motto, “God did.”

This Saudi Arabian haircut comes just weeks after the producer posted clips of himself playing basketball. The session ended with a less-than-stellar dunk attempt.

In the videos from Khaled’s Instagram Story, he rushes to the hoop to make a dunk. However, as soon as the 47-year-old took flight, his pants slid down to show off an unfortunate case of plumber’s crack.

It didn’t take fans long to take some well-timed screenshots of the video, capturing the “perfect” moments of the dunk. Twitter users quickly came flooding in with comments and memes regarding the unfortunate moment.

While many of the responses were funny and in good nature, there were plenty that came across as downright ugly. Regardless of why people felt the need to attack Khaled, he did successfully make the dunk, which is really all that matters.

While many of the responses were funny and in good nature, there were plenty that came across as downright ugly. Regardless of why people felt the need to attack Khaled, he did successfully make the dunk, which is really all that matters.

