Rick Ross is currently arguing with his friends over the abundance of clothes strewn throughout his Promise Land estate mansion.

The “Biggest Boss” has recently been posting videos to his Instagram Story showcasing the chaos taking over his home. Things have gotten so bad, in fact, that he’s nearly run out of storage space in his 109-room mansion.

“I’m trying to organize some of this sh*t,” the rapper explained to his followers. “Man, I got this sh*t spilling out every godd*mn where… C’mon, man. Y’all tell me. C’mon, man. Should Rozay have a d*mn yard sale? C’mon, man. I’m talking ‘bout all the closets full… I’m fighting through shoes.”

While his friends and fans on social media are labeling him as a hoarder, Ross continues to refuse the title, instead insisting he’s only kept things of value.

“This ain’t a hoarder,” he continued. “This rich boss sh*t going on right here. Don’t get it twisted. But I’m not finna be caged in… This was one day’s worth of sh*t And I still got at least two more days’ worth of sh*t.”

Rick Ross Attends Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality’s El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at El Tucan on January 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Mr. Hospitality)

Between T-shirts, sweatpants, ski coats, and shoes, the “Hustlin” hitmaker has enough apparel in the foyer alone to kickstart a Goodwill on the spot, and as he previously noted, he hasn’t even show half of his entire collection.

“They say hoarders keep things and find excuses for it — no, it’s not, these things are of value. They are valuable. But now I have to make more space,” Rozay explained as he walked amongst his clutter-filled hallways.

He even went on to propose the idea of a yard sale, which his friends seem to agree with wholeheartedly.

“Should Rozay have a d*mn yard sale?” he asked his fans. “‘Oh Rozay, you hoarding the chandeliers, you hoarding the statues.’ I’m a hoarder of statues? What about my library? Is my library hoarding books?”

Do you think Rick Ross’ behaviour could be called hoarding? Check out the video below and give us your thoughts in the comments.

