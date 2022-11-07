The Houston Astros just conquered the 2022 World Series, and the team went all out in their celebration following a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday (November 5) night.

The athletes reportedly spent almost $400,000 on champagne alone – but this was not your standard run-of-the-mill champagne. This was Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Le Chemin du Roi Brut.

Bottles of Le Chemin du Roi on display as Haute Living celebrates 50 Cent with Wrist Aficionado and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at The Setai Miami Beach on February 27, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Made up of 60% Chardonnay, 20% Pinot Noir, and 20% Pinot Meunier, Fif’s new signature sparkling wine does not come cheap, hence the tremendous tab the Astros were able to run up.

While Jim McIngvale was busy placing $3 million wagers in May, Jackson was doing business with the Astros. Eventually, he landed a deal with the team, along with other Texas-based sports organizations, to sponsor his Sire Spirits.

In September, the MLB announced the partnership, naming Jackson’s spirits the “Official Cognac” and “Premium Champagne” of the Houston champions.

On the night of the team’s celebration, there were a total of 250 bottles of Rosé and 10 magnums of champagne. In addition to the smaller bottles, there was also a massive 15-liter chalice filled with the rapper’s finest bubbly. Altogether, the World Series winners spent $388,750 on the spirits for their party alone.

Considering the success of his specialty wines at the post-game celebration, it’s safe to say 50 Cent made a good move partnering with the Astros. Besides their recent World Series win, the team has been making sports news for a number of other impressive reasons.

Jeremy Pena, the rookie shortstop, won the AL Gold Glove Award and the MVP of the ALC and the World Series. In doing so, he has become the first person to ever do so in the same calendar year and the very first rookie to hit a home run in the World Series.

Then you have the Astros manager, Dusty Baker, who has filled every requirement a baseball legend is expected to. The 73-year-old brought five different teams to the postseason, earned over 1,800 wins as a manager, and won division titles across five baseball clubs.

Pairing Houston’s World Series win with these impressive accomplishments proves that the Astros will have a lot of attention on them going into 2023.

Pairing Houston's World Series win with these impressive accomplishments proves that the Astros will have a lot of attention on them going into 2023.

