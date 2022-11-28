The drama never ends.

The latest rappers to find themselves presently embattled in the midst of some serious social media beef are NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda. On Sunday (November 27), things were undoubtedly heating up between the two after the former responded to Rowdy Rebel’s recent comments regarding King Von’s death.

Rowdy Rebel talks about how he would of handled the situation between King Von and Lul Tim pic.twitter.com/3ZKcDWyur2 — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 25, 2022

While on My Expert Opinion, the “Rowdy vs. Rebel” hitmaker shared his thoughts on the moves made by Lul Tim. If you’re not familiar, he’s an affiliate of YB and Quando Rondo, as well as Von’s alleged killer.

“Everybody that’s dying out there is because there’s no n*gga to be like, ‘Nah, my fault, I’m sorry,'” Rebel told Math Hoffa. “When King Von died, that Lul Tim n*gga, he didn’t have to get out of the car and start squeezing right away. You already got yours drawn.”

“His mind off the rip went to kill. How you went to kill? How much hate you have already to kill this man? You feel what I’m saying? Was it the drugs? You had the upper hand but just could have seen it and said, ‘Yo chill.’ You had the upper hand and could have just been like, ‘Yo, back your n*ggas up and get your dawg outta here.’ But you already chose the murder route,” the 31-year-old vented.

After YoungBoy heard his fellow rapper’s comments, he didn’t hesitate to correspondingly join the conversation. “I see why n*ggas irrelevant today,” the Louisiana native firstly stated. “‘Be trying to make all the sense thinking what they saying real but sounding stupid asf’ Just mind yo businesses[.] And stop the violence – Quando big brother.”

One day later, Shmurda was also added to the “group chat” after he seemingly dissed Rondo. “N*ggas be jacking everybody other shit. What you doing? What you doing, homie?” he later asked on his IG Story.

“Stop telling me about your brother’s shooters and your brother’s this and you always — what the f*ck do you do? Huh?! When are you finally gonna do something?”

Not long after, the 3860 hitmaker chiefly shot back with a Story of his own. “Ok Mr. ‘Von Shmurda,’ you better stop the violence boy!!!” he concurrently wrote. “I thought you was a fan, and don’t lie. Go make a hit.”

“I just want [to] be friends,” the younger artist surprisingly added. “Well talking violent. Help me keep the peace of just stay far away slave.”

From there, things accordingly escalated. “Damn, what’s crazy I ain’t even say this perm-having bitch name! N*gga just wanna bring Top up,” YoungBoy said in a video explicitly posted on his Story.

“Man, you n*ggas irrelevant and I said what I said, bruh. You n*ggas need a n*gga like me to keep you going. I ain’t doing no falling around this bitch. This flunk-ass n*gga want another n*gga to jump out the truck and pump fake, and then get shot in his face? Man, you sound stupid as f*ck! You n*ggas dumb. I don’t want no problems with you n*ggas, man. Stay the f*ck out my way or get dang, man. Stop the violence like I said, man.”

Even with all the energy put into the beef, things eventually fizzled out after the Baton Rouge-born star deactivated his page.

As HipHopDX reports, Shmurda’s posts have also been removed from his account. Check some of them out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

