Blueface’s Mother Shows Off Photo From Her 20s, Gives Diddy, Usher, And More A “Memory Refresher”

Blueface’s mom, Karlissa Saffold, took to Instagram recently to flex an old photo of herself. She tagged Diddy, 50 Cent, Usher, and Shaq, giving them what she calls a “lil memory refresher.” Saffold went on to claim she’s “been that queen.” Her post appears to reference a video she posted late last month, where she said that in her younger years, she was “nothing to play with.” She apparently turned down various big names in her 20s when they tried to get at her.

“Whew, y’all already know I wasn’t nothing to deal with 20 years ago,” she said in the clip. “S**t 25, put a week on it. Wasn’t nothing to play with, okay? Ask somebody. Who I turned down? 50, Shaq, Cube… Who else? Usher… It was a no! So momma didn’t play. Better ask somebody, I wasn’t nothing to deal with. It was a no.”

Read More: Yung Miami Feuds With Blueface’s Mom About Carlee Russell

Blueface’s Mom Says She’s “Been That Queen”

Known to be outspoken on social media, Saffold also recently hopped online to diss City Girls’ Yung Miami. The rapper had shared a Tweet weighing in on the recent Carlee Russell controversy. Russell reportedly went missing in Birmingham, AL, eventually returning three days later claiming to have been kidnapped. Shortly after her safe return, police shared during a press conference that they had found no evidence of an abduction. Officials went on to reveal that the 25-year-old had conducted online searches that appear to support the possibility she faked the whole thing.

Amid the debacle, various internet users have speculated that Russell may be suffering from mental illness. Yung Miami, on the other hand, doesn’t think so. “Everything is NOT MENTAL ILLNESS,” she wrote, “Some ppl will do anything for attention! I don’t see mental illness at all in this carlee case!” Saffold took the opportunity to throw a jab at the rapper, writing “I’d play kidnapped before letting someone piss on me.” Yung Miami then clapped back, calling Blueface’s mother a “mental ill old attention-seeking hoe.”

Read More: Blueface’s Biggest Scandals: Chrisean Rock, Arrests & Controversies

[Via]