Cardi B Twerks On Offset To Promote New Single

Cardi B and Offset are a couple that has certainly dealt with its fair share of drama over the years. Overall, they have somehow made the best of it, and are still together. In fact, Offset accused his wife of cheating on him, just about a month ago. However, that controversy has already subsided and they have both moved on. Now, they are back together again with a new song called “Jealousy.” Quite frankly, the name of the song is fairly on the nose given what we know now.

Moreover, following the release of the single, Cardi B got herself into some trouble in Las Vegas. As everyone knows by now, she ended up throwing a microphone at a fan. Some believe she ended up hitting the wrong person, which now opens her up to some legal issues. There is an investigation ongoing, and it is not a very good look. However, the couple remains in Vegas, and they seem to be having an amazing time.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Turn Their Drama Into Art In New “Jealousy” Single Teaser: Watch

Cardi B x Offset

In the video clip up above, you can find Cardi B and Offset delivering a video that promotes their new song together. As you can see, the couple can be found in the rooftop pool at their hotel. Offset sits on the edge of the pool which certainly gave fans some anxiety. Meanwhile, Cardi was simply twerking up a storm in the pool, and sometimes, she was doing it on Offset. Needless to say, they are out there living their best lives, despite all of the drama that currently surrounds them and their situation.

It remains to be seen where Offset will go from here. As it stands, the artist is looking to drop a new album. However, there is still no timeline for its release. Clearly, he has a lot on his plate, and there is no telling when he will decide to drop. Let us know what you think of “Jealousy,” down in the comments section below.

Read More: Cardi B And Offset Go Live On Instagram Together After Dropping New Single