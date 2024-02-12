Azealia Banks Blasts Beyonce For New Country Era

Beyonce is officially launching her new country era, previewing the album Act II's release on March 29 of this year with two new singles: "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM." Of course, this sent the BeyHive into a frenzy, and a lot of fans are reacting very excitedly to this new phase in her career. However, not everyone's a fan, and one particular critic of the Houston superstar's decision is none other than Azealia Banks. She took to her Instagram Story on Monday morning (February 12) to blast her decision to go country. Not only that, but the New York City native expressed beliefs that this would only go on to ridicule the "CUFF IT" singer in the long run.

"Ugh Bianca girl I love you down but them r&b runs over the leslie feist back beats is giving pickmesha..." Azealia Banks wrote of Beyonce. "Nothing country about it. You're seeing yourself up to be ridiculed again. There's a theatrical element to country music !!! Them critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and , bullying from jay-z !!! It's giving big time musical grift. Yes black girls can make country music ... but you're just really not hitting the button.

Azealia Banks Goes In On Beyonce's Move To Country

"K.michelle this is your turn to really execute," Azealia Banks went on. "It's no shade but K Michelle truly understands the assignment. Beyoncé please stop the madness. The gay baiting, the overtly narcissistic attempts to lazily encroach into a genre *you think* your popularity is gonna gain accolades for you in... You're looking like food sis. You will gag when k Michelle tears it." Given all the production credits on both these new Beyonce songs, it's impossible to assume what the true quality of this experience will be like before listening to the project as a whole.

Still, this isn't a forbidden opinion to have about Queen Bey, and some fans are still pretty skeptical about the whole endeavor while others are loving it. But if these new tracks are anything to go by, then we'd bet our money on this being another hit. Do you agree with this sentiment or do you have other ideas as to how Act II will manifest? Drop your thoughts in the comments down below and log back into HNHH for more on Beyonce and Azealia Banks.

