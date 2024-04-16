Jerrod Carmichael Addresses Controversial “Slave Play” Joke

Jerrod Carmichael's new HBO series has mostly been a hit among fans since premiering last month. One joke about the comedian and his white boyfriend, however, recently sparked outrage among viewers. “My boyfriend, he makes me smarter, he makes me read. I have so many books. Realistically I’m not gonna read all those books. He knows that. But the fact that I bought them says I love you. They’re little monuments around my apartment just like ‘look at this book from Amazon that I’m never gonna read,'" he said on an episode of the show. “I sometimes joke to him that our relationship is like that of a slave and a master’s son — who, like, teaches me how to read by candlelight.”

The controversial concept of race-based sexual slave play didn't sit right with many, prompting Carmichael to receive a great deal of backlash. According to him, however, people are taking things completely out of context. He addressed the public's reaction to the joke during his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, clarifying that the joke wasn't actually about sex at all.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Addresses Jerrod Carmichael Rejection During Coachella: "It Was Terrible"

Jerrod Carmichael Says His Joke Was Taken Out Of Context

“It made it seem like I was talking like I’m into some type of race, sexual slavery roleplay with my boyfriend, which is untrue. It’s so false," he said of the backlash. “It has nothing to do with my boyfriend, it has nothing to do with the sex that we have. It has nothing to do with sex. It’s something people have been reporting on. It’s about my boyfriend reading so much, he makes me feel insecure about my level of reading.”

What do you think of Jerrod Carmichael's joke about his boyfriend? Do you think he deserves all the backlash he's receiving online for it, or are viewers overreacting? What about him claiming that the joke was taken out of context? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Jerrod Carmichael Race Play Joke Reactions Prove Social Media Isn't Feeling Him Right Now

[Via]