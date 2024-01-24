Kai Cenat Reveals His Poor College Grades, His Mom Calls Him Out

Kai Cenat had a humbling fall from grace after revealing his college grades on stream. "Hold up n-gga, this is my chance to show y'all I'm not a dumba--," Cenat proclaimed. He was he initially excited after revealing a cumulative 3.83 GPA for two classes - Principle Computer Apps & Intro to College Writing. However, things went completely off the rails as he revealed the next six classes. With the highest grade of a C+, his cumulative GPA cratered to 2.23.

However, things only got worse after his mom called him to chew him out about the grades. Cenat tried to argue that "it doesn't matter" because "you don't need this" but his mom was having none of it. Cenat looked more than a little shaken after getting off the call with his mom.

50 Cent Gives Kai Cenat An Acting Challenge

However, this mom is not the only person holding Cenat to a higher standard. He was also recently issued an acting challenge by 50 Cent. "We gotta work it out. Look, we gotta make sure you can play the part, though. Look, look, look! It got to look as if shit was expensive. You gotta be dead-ass serious. I want to see you knock something off," Fif told Cenat during a recent FaceTime call while Cenat was streaming. Cenat had previously acted him for a role on Power.

Cenat first asked Fif for a role on the long-running series after meeting the G-Unit mogul at an NBA game. “Then 50 pulled back up, looking directly at me. This n-gga literally puts his hand on my shoulder — ‘Yo brah, take a picture with my little mans real quick; he f-ck with you,'" Cenat claimed of the interaction at a recent Knicks-Bucks game. “I wasn’t in the moment of time of thinking that you were right there in front of me, but I should’ve asked you, ‘Would you let me on Power, 50?’ So I need everybody to get this video to 50," Cenat added while recounting the meeting.

